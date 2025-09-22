New Book Exposes Systemic Failures in American Healthcare and Calls for Complete System Overhaul

UNSALVAGEABLE: Why the American Healthcare System is Beyond Repair (and What is Needed to Replace It)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book titled "UNSALVAGEABLE: Why the American Healthcare System is Beyond Repair (and What is Needed to Replace It)" by Dr. Rob Scott and Rebecca Koch present a critical examination of the U.S. healthcare crisis, arguing that the current system requires complete replacement rather than incremental reforms. The book will be available September 15th on Amazon.com in ebook, paperback, and hardcover formats.

The book addresses fundamental issues within American healthcare, including corporate greed, pharmaceutical industry influence, conflicts of interest between corporate entities and government agencies, and the impact of dark money and direct-to-consumer drug advertising. The authors argue that these systemic flaws have transformed healthcare into a profit-driven "sick care" model that prioritizes financial returns over patient health and wellbeing.

According to the book's premise, attempts to reform the existing healthcare system have failed to produce significant improvements over the past 50 years. The author contends that the corporate takeover of American healthcare has created a for-profit system focused on shareholder dividends and executive compensation rather than patient outcomes.

The book presents the case that the current healthcare model is both unsustainable and beyond repair, advocating for a complete restructuring that removes profit as the primary driver. It serves as a call to action for voters to reclaim control over health and healthcare through political reform.

"UNSALVAGEABLE" examines how systemic issues have infected every aspect of healthcare delivery in the United States, resulting in declining health outcomes despite increasing costs. The author’s analysis suggests that creating and treating illness has become more profitable than promoting and maintaining health within the current system.

About Dr. Rob Scott

Dr. Rob Scott is the coauthor of "UNSALVAGEABLE: Why the American Healthcare System is Beyond Repair (and What is Needed to Replace It)," a comprehensive examination of the U.S. healthcare crisis and its systemic failures. The book advocates for a complete overhaul of the American healthcare system through political reform and voter action.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.