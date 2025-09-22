Compared to legacy servers, Dell PowerEdge R7715 servers can save $13.8M over five years for data analysis workloads

Cut server infrastructure costs over five years with the Dell PowerEdge R7715 Infographic

New Principled Technologies (PT) report shows PowerEdge R7715 clusters can replace legacy servers to cut costs and boost efficiency

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizations with data center infrastructure struggling to keep up with demand must consider many factors before upgrading. Chief among them are financial considerations—including the expiration of hardware warranties and changing licensing models—making total cost of ownership (TCO) a driving force for IT modernization. Aging servers can also fall short of increasing workload demands, face compatibility issues with newer applications, and require more IT staff time to maintain, all of which drive up costs and hinder performance.A new PT study highlights how organizations can lower infrastructure costs and improve efficiency by modernizing with Dell PowerEdge R7715 servers powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC 9355P processors. PT compared a four-node Dell PowerEdge R7715 cluster to a legacy HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 cluster with dual Intel Xeon Gold CPUs. Using the performance results, PT created a five-year TCO showing that three four-node PowerEdge clusters could consolidate the work of five legacy HPE clusters, supporting an equivalent number of workloads and delivering greater performance while significantly reducing costs and complexity.According to the report, by migrating 60 SQL Server VMs to three four-node Dell PowerEdge R7715 server clusters, organizations could see 64 percent lower five-year TCO, a savings of $13,800,552. That would include 66 percent lower software licensing expenses, 32 percent energy usage reduction, and a 40 percent reduction in rack space.In addition to the substantial cost savings, PT noted that the four-node PowerEdge R7715 cluster delivered clear performance advantages over the legacy cluster. As the report explains, “Even at their peak, legacy systems may not match the improved performance of modern technology—which features advanced CPUs and greater compatibility with demanding workloads.” These performance and efficiency gains can translate into tangible benefits for organizations, including reduced downtime and lower ongoing maintenance requirements.To learn more, read the full PT report at https://facts.pt/Cf1ytLR and see the accompanying infographic at https://facts.pt/jzVOf2W About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

