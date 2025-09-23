Chroma Wellness Center Opens to Expand Access to Affirming Mental Health and Addiction Care for LGBTQIA+ Community

Evidence-based therapy, psychiatric care, recovery support, and affirming housing is available. Most insurance is accepted.

Opening our doors in Denver is a promise to the LGBTQIA+ community that healing can be grounded in best practice and identity-affirming care.” — Ryan Sturdevant, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Chroma Wellness.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chroma Wellness Center today announced the opening of the Chroma Wellness Center in Denver, effective September 24, 2025. The new center provides compassionate, evidence-based mental health and addiction treatment designed for LGBTQIA+ people in an affirming and inclusive environment.“Opening our doors in Denver is a promise to the LGBTQIA+ community that healing can be grounded in best practice and identity-affirming care,” said Ryan Sturdevant, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Chroma Wellness. "We ask too many LGBTQIA+ people to choose between competent clinical care and authentic belonging." At Chroma, people do not have to choose. We combine evidence-based treatment with whole-person support so that recovery and growth are possible and sustainable.Comprehensive ServicesChroma Wellness delivers a continuum of care that supports mental health, addiction recovery, and overall well-being:Mental health care for anxiety, depression, trauma, post-traumatic stress, bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, gender identity challenges, and more.Addiction recovery that is tailored to LGBTQIA+ experiences, including support for substance use and co-occurring disorders.Therapy options include individual therapy, group therapy, chosen family therapy, trauma therapy, somatic experiencing, and mindfulness and meditation.Psychiatric care with medication management.Recovery support includes one-to-one recovery coaching, peer recovery circles, Conscious Recovery, and an LGBTQIA+ continuum of care that fosters long-term connection and resilience.Wellness services include acupuncture, mindfulness and meditation, nutrition wellness, and creative expression.Affirming Housing and InsuranceThe Denver center includes access to affirming housing designed for LGBTQIA+ individuals that prioritizes safety, dignity, and belonging. Chroma Wellness works with most insurance plans.Why This MattersUrgent need for affirming, accessible care. In the YouFlourish LGBTQ+ Mental Health Needs Assessment released August 8, 2025, 68 percent reported depression, 64 percent anxiety, and 36 percent post-traumatic stress. 69 percent considered suicide, and 59 percent reported self-harm. Among those seeking care, 18 percent could not access services, with cost, a lack of LGBTQ+-affirming providers, and limited supply as top barriers. 84 percent said the political climate harms mental health, and 54 percent reported food insecurity. Respondents prioritize LGBTQ+-affirming, insurance-accepted, and affordable care, and view individual therapy, medication management, and peer support as most helpful.“Chroma Wellness exists to close these gaps in access, quality, and trust,” added Sturdevant. “Our model integrates clinical excellence with community connection and practical supports so that people can thrive beyond treatment.”Getting StartedAppointments are being scheduled now and along with intake interviews.For information about services, availability, or insurance, please contact Chroma Wellness in Denver. Chroma Wellness works with most insurance plans to reduce barriers to care.To learn more, go to www.chromawellnesscenter.com or call 720-734-7642.###About Chroma WellnessChroma Wellness is dedicated to compassionate, evidence based mental health and addiction treatment tailored to LGBTQIA+ people. The center combines clinical structure with whole person, identity affirming care across therapy, psychiatric services, recovery support, wellness services, and affirming housing. Chroma Wellness treats trauma and post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, gender identity challenges, substance use and co-occurring disorders, body image concerns, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and other forms of neurodivergence, relationship and family issues, and chemsex.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.