New Survey Reveals Critical Insights into LGBTQ+ Mental Health Needs

YouFlourish: Advancing LGBTQ+ Mental Health Through Inclusive Technology, Advocacy, and Community Care

YouFlourish and Simon Analytics release 2025 survey highlighting urgent LGBTQ+ mental health challenges and barriers to accessing essential care.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YouFlourish, in partnership with Fran Simon of Simon Analytics, has released a new study assessing the mental health needs of LGBTQ+ individuals, shedding light on the urgent challenges faced by this community. The 2025 YouFlourish LGBTQ+ Mental Health Needs Assessment Survey, conducted in August 2025, provides crucial data that underscores the significant mental health struggles LGBTQ+ individuals experience, as well as the barriers preventing access to necessary care.The survey, which gathered responses from 400 participants, reveals several key findings:Key Findings:• Mental Health Struggles:o 68% of participants have been diagnosed with depression, and 64% with anxiety disorder.o High rates of PTSD (36%) and trauma (66%) are reported, with 69% having considered suicide, and 59% reporting self-harm.o A significant 54% of respondents face food insecurity, emphasizing the need for basic resource access alongside mental health support.• Barriers to Care:o 18% were unable to access the mental health services they needed, even after seeking care.o Of those who were unable to access the mental health services they needed, 76% of respondents cited cost and 53% identified a lack of LGBTQ+ affirming providers as major barriers to mental health care.o More than 30% of respondents indicated stigma was a deterrent to access help.• Impact of Political Environment:o A striking 84% of LGBTQ+ individuals report that the current political environment has negatively impacted their mental health, with 51% stating the impact has been "to a great extent." This highlights the growing concern for mental health as political climates evolve.• Need for LGBTQ+ Affirming Services:o 73% of respondents indicated that LGBTQ+ affirming care is one of the most important factors when choosing a healthcare provider.o Additionally, 69% emphasized the need for more affordable and accessible services to increase their willingness to seek healthcare support.• Community Resources and Needs:o LGBTQ+ community centers (64%) and social support groups (48%) were identified as critical resources for improving community well-being.o There is a strong need for more peer support (43%) and individual therapy (80%) to help manage the mental health challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals.Implications for Policy and Practice:The findings reveal an urgent call to action for the mental health and healthcare sectors to address the disparities faced by LGBTQ+ individuals. Key recommendations include:• Expanding access to LGBTQ+ affirming care providers and addressing the stigma surrounding mental health services.• Increasing the availability of mental health resources like therapy, medication management, and peer support.• Improving access to basic resources like food assistance and housing support, which directly impact mental health.According to CEO Sean Harrington, "YouFlourish improves life outcomes for providers and the people they serve. By reducing administrative workload, providers can focus on treating those in need. Today, there is only one affirming care-trained provider for every 100 LGBTQ+ people seeking mental health support. For queer individuals, that means getting in line—and waiting. The gap is widening as retiring and exhausted providers leave the profession faster than new ones enter. YouFlourish addresses this bottleneck, freeing providers to deliver care now."YouFlourish and Simon Analytics hope the findings from the 2025 YouFlourish LGBTQ+ Mental Health Needs Assessment Survey will guide future initiatives, policies, and partnerships to better support the mental health and well-being of LGBTQ+ individuals nationwide.About YouFlourishYouFlourish is a social impact company focused on improving the mental health and well-being of marginalized communities, with an emphasis on the LGBTQ+ population. YouFlourish offers an inclusive mental health and wellness app designed to support LGBTQ+ individuals. The app integrates artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline administrative tasks and enhance service delivery while capturing data informed by the Social Determinants of Health. Built on a SaaS model, it provides a library of resources and proprietary affirming care training for providers, aiming to improve health outcomes and deliver adaptable, high-quality care. Through advocacy, education, and community-driven initiatives, it fosters more inclusive communities. To learn more or schedule a demo, go to you-flourish.com/youflourish-testdrive/.About Simon AnalyticsSimon Analytics is a research and analytics firm specializing in gathering actionable insights to inform social and public health policy.

