EGLE announces $1.85 million in awards to support communities hosting renewable energy projects

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has announced the newest round of Renewables Ready Communities Awards (RRCA) to support communities hosting solar power and battery storage projects that will generate clean energy to power Michigan households and businesses.

“These awards reflect EGLE’s commitment to helping communities advance Michigan’s clean, sustainable energy future,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “We are excited to see the Renewables Ready Communities Awards program continue empowering local governments to direct investments into public safety, community services, and other local priorities.”

The RRCA program offers flexible funding to local governments for community improvements and additional services like road and bridge repairs, public safety, park enhancements, and building upgrades. This program incentivizes communities to host large-scale renewable energy projects such as wind, solar, and battery storage by providing awards that supplement existing tax revenue and community benefits.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s fiscal year 2024 budget included $30 million to fund the RRCA’s initial rounds of awards, and EGLE is awaiting state legislative action to release another $129.1 million in funding the federal government issued in October 2024. Once legislative authorization is given, these funds, which require no state match, can be used to scale up the RRCA, launch a pilot to build renewable energy projects on brownfields, strengthen support for local governments through EGLE’s Renewable Energy Academy, support clean energy-related workforce development, and develop a comprehensive strategy to meet the state’s goal of 60% renewable energy by 2035.

So far, EGLE has awarded more than $26 million out of its initial $30 million budget allocation to 43 counties, cities, and townships across the state’s two peninsulas that are hosting enough solar and battery storage projects to power more than 5 million households.

The newest awards

The current round of awards totals more than $1.85 million and supports eight local units of government. Half of each award is disbursed upon the start of energy project construction, and the other half upon start of operation. Here are the awardees and the renewable energy projects for which they approved siting:

$500,000 to Fort Gratiot Township in St. Clair County for hosting Portside Solar, a 100 megawatt (MW) solar project with an expected construction date of March 2027 and operation date of March 2028.

in St. Clair County for hosting Portside Solar, a 100 megawatt (MW) solar project with an expected construction date of March 2027 and operation date of March 2028. $388,150 to Hampton Charter Township in Bay County for hosting Karn Solar, a 77.63 MW solar project under construction with an expected operation date of December 2026.

in Bay County for hosting Karn Solar, a 77.63 MW solar project under construction with an expected operation date of December 2026. $280,000 to Gladwin County for permitting Cedar Fields Solar, a 112 MW solar project under construction with an expected operation date of August 2027.

for permitting Cedar Fields Solar, a 112 MW solar project under construction with an expected operation date of August 2027. $280,000 to Grout Township in Gladwin County for hosting Cedar Fields Solar.

in Gladwin County for hosting Cedar Fields Solar. $133,225 to Ewing Township in Marquette County for hosting 26.65 MW of a solar project under construction by Renegade Solar with an expected operation date of June 2026.

in Marquette County for hosting 26.65 MW of a solar project under construction by Renegade Solar with an expected operation date of June 2026. $105,095 to Baldwin Township in Delta County for hosting 42.03 MW of a solar project under construction by Renegade Solar with an expected operation date of June 2026.

in Delta County for hosting 42.03 MW of a solar project under construction by Renegade Solar with an expected operation date of June 2026. $90,000 to Bedford Charter Township in Calhoun County for hosting 18 MW of a solar project by Spring Creek Solar with an expected construction date of May 2026 and an expected operation date of June 2026.

in Calhoun County for hosting 18 MW of a solar project by Spring Creek Solar with an expected construction date of May 2026 and an expected operation date of June 2026. $78,295 to Maple Ridge Township in Delta County for hosting 31.32 MW of a solar project under construction by Renegade Solar with an expected operation date of June 2026.

Baldwin Township’s award amount equates to about 65% of its annual general fund budget. The award will allow the township to build a pickleball and basketball court next year – a significant improvement to local recreational facilities that local officials say would not have been possible otherwise.

“This award allows us to invest in infrastructure that promotes health, recreation, and community gathering,” said Baldwin Township Supervisor Lisa Carlson. “We’re grateful to EGLE for making this possible through their Renewables Ready Communities initiative.”

Grout Township plans energy efficient upgrades to extend the life of its early-1900s Township Hall, along with new parking lot lighting and road and cemetery maintenance.

“It benefits all of us,” said Grout Township Supervisor Jim Shea, crediting residents who chose to host solar power on their land. “That was their choice, and it wasn’t up to us as the board to tell them what they can do with their property.”

Other communities plan to use the awards for elevator repair and parking lot repaving (Gladwin County); helping to buy a fire truck (Fort Gratiot Township); park improvements, master plan updates, and aerial reference photos (Hampton Township); parking lot upgrades (Maple Ridge Township); road paving (Ewing Township); and improvements to parks and recreation (Bedford Township).

The RRCA program announced its first round in October 2024, the second in December 2024, the third in January 2025, the fourth in April 2025, and the fifth in June 2025.

An interactive map on the RRCA webpage displays all the Michigan municipalities with renewable energy projects eligible for awards. Information on the map includes project size, intended use of award funds, and a dashboard summarizing statistics about the award.

Deploying renewable energy at scale is essential to averting the worst impacts of climate change by meeting the state’s MI Healthy Climate Plan goals. The RRCA is a key tool to meeting the 60% renewable energy, 100% clean energy, and 2,500 MW storage standards set under the state’s landmark 2023 clean energy laws. Clean energy resources like those supported with this program are helping Michigan achieve a diverse, affordable, and sustainable energy portfolio.