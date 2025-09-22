Britt Hunter Expands Reach as Certified Leadership Coach, Speaker and Podcast Host

Dynamic leader grows her platform to inspire future leaders through coaching, social influence, keynotes and podcast series

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Britt Hunter , Certified Leadership Coach, consultant, dynamic keynote speaker, influencer and podcast host, is relaunching her brand to reach new audiences and amplify her mission of developing authentic, resilient leaders and future leaders.Through her growing coaching practice, high-impact speaking engagements and her podcast, "Thanks But No One Asked You," Hunter continues to challenge the status quo and empower individuals and organizations to embrace leadership with courage, clarity and authenticity.Once a Division I athlete at Duke and the University of Connecticut, Hunter was the #1 player in the country in 2023 and the first female to participate in the McDonald’s All-American Dunk Contest. Despite her basketball career being cut short by injury, she has built a career dedicated to shaping future leaders. From her years as a teacher, Dean, and Vice Principal in Harlem to earning her MBA from Vanderbilt University and working with Fortune 500 professionals, Hunter’s path has been defined by leadership. Today, she channels that experience into coaching, speaking, social influence and podcasting, helping individuals and organizations embrace authenticity, communicate with clarity and transform setbacks into superpowers.Through her Be The Exception Coaching practice, Hunter delivers executive coaching, leadership workshops, and 1:1 programs designed to help future leaders develop courage, sharpen their communication and navigate change with confidence. Her signature speaking topics include:- The power of resilience and reinvention- Building authentic leadership identities- Leading through pivots and transitionsHunter also hosts the podcast "Thanks But No One Asked You," where storytelling meets truth-telling. The show offers a candid, humorous and heartfelt take on leadership and personal growth, resonating with audiences who crave a unique, new perspective.“Leadership is not about titles, it’s about authenticity, courage and connection,” Hunter said. “I’ve lived through the pivots, the challenges, and the breakthroughs. Now, I’m fully committed to helping others unlock their potential and lead with impact.”Hunter is actively booking speaking engagements, coaching opportunities, workshops and media appearances. With her unique blend of professional experience, candid storytelling and unwavering passion for developing leaders, she continues to inspire professionals, educators and changemakers alike.For speaking inquiries, coaching engagements, or media opportunities, visit https://britthunter.focalpointcoaching.com or email Bhunter@FocalPointCoaching.com.# # #About Britt HunterBrittany “Britt” Hunter is a dynamic speaker, leadership coach, and former top-ranked athlete who empowers future leaders and changemakers through candid storytelling, engaging workshops, and executive coaching. After a devastating sports injury ended her basketball career at Duke and UConn, Britt pivoted to mentoring. She spent years working in public education in Harlem, where she developed a deep passion for servant leadership and youth mentorship, before earning an MBA from Vanderbilt University, and transitioning to the corporate world at Microsoft. Today, Britt leverages her unique journey—marked by resilience, humor, and an unwavering commitment to leadership—to inspire others. Whether coaching leaders, mentoring student-athletes, or delivering high-impact keynotes, Britt helps others unlock their strengths and redefine success on their own terms

