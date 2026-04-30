PureCipher National Strategic Systems Announces Strategic Collaboration to Advance Secure AI for National Security

Artificial Immune System for AI Security and Data Integrity

Collaboration aligns scientific research, PureCipher R&D, and PC NSS commercialization, building on U.S. Air Force SBIR efforts.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PureCipher National Strategic Systems LLC (PC NSS), a subsidiary of PureCipher Inc. focused on U.S. government and defense innovation, today announced a strategic three-way collaboration with a leading advanced scientific laboratory and PureCipher Inc. to accelerate the development and deployment of secure AI infrastructure and next-generation national security technologies.This collaboration establishes a coordinated framework aligning advanced scientific research, core technology innovation, and mission-focused deployment. The advanced scientific laboratory contributes specialized research and experimental capabilities, while PureCipher Inc. continues to lead core research and development, advancing its Artificial Immune System platform and retaining ownership of the underlying intellectual properties. PC NSS is responsible for operationalization and commercialization within U.S. government and defense environments.The collaboration is designed to augment and accelerate PureCipher’s existing R&D efforts, enabling faster advancement of its core technologies, including OmniSeal™ , Noise-Based Communications (NBC), Zero Exposure AI, and Multiverse AI Persona , PureCipher’s secure AI agent framework. Together, these technologies support data integrity, resilient communications, encrypted AI computations, and governed AI agent behaviors for mission-critical environments. While the laboratory remains undisclosed for strategic and operational reasons, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing secure communications, AI integrity, trusted edge intelligence, and resilient operational architectures.“This collaboration represents a deliberate alignment of science, technology, and mission execution,” said Sir Alfred DiMora, CEO of PureCipher National Strategic Systems. “By combining advanced scientific research with PureCipher’s core R&D leadership and our focus on operational deployment, we are accelerating the delivery of secure, trustworthy AI capabilities into environments where systems have to perform reliably, securely, and exactly as intended under real-world conditions.”PureCipher is currently advancing its technologies through a U.S. Air Force Direct-to-Phase II SBIR program, supporting the development and validation of secure communications in contested and real-world operational environments. This collaboration builds upon that foundation, expanding the depth and speed of innovation.“PureCipher is a mission-driven company focused on ensuring AI systems remain secure, trustworthy, and aligned with their intended purpose,” said Wendy Chin, Founder and CEO of PureCipher Inc. “This collaboration enables us to accelerate our innovation while ensuring our technologies are built for real-world deployment.”As AI becomes increasingly central to national security and operational readiness, this collaboration positions PC NSS and PureCipher at the forefront of building the trusted infrastructure required for next-generation defense and intelligence systems.

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