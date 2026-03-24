PureCipher Names Sir Alfred J. Dimora CEO of PureCipher National Strategic Systems (PC NSS)

Artificial Immune System for AI Security and Data Integrity

Accelerating Secure AI Infrastructure for U.S. Government and Defense

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PureCipher Inc. today announced the appointment of Sir Alfred J. DiMora as Chief Executive Officer of PureCipher National Strategic Systems (PC NSS), a PureCipher subsidiary dedicated exclusively to supporting United States Government and Department of Defense missions. PC NSS is focused on advancing secure AI infrastructure and next-generation national security technologies to enhance operational readiness, mission assurance, and data integrity across defense environments.PureCipher’s technologies have been validated through its Direct-to-Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award with the United States Air Force , demonstrating operational relevance and readiness for deployment in mission-critical environments, including secure communications and trusted data systems.Sir Alfred J. DiMora is a pioneering automotive technologist and innovator known for integrating advanced computing systems and artificial intelligence into complex platforms. As co-founder of Starbridge Systems and founder of DiMora Motorcar, he has led the development of high-performance systems that merge supercomputing capabilities with real-world applications. Sir Alfred’s work has centered on embedding distributed computing, real-time data processing, and intelligent system architectures into operational environments, positioning him at the forefront of AI-enabled systems design. Sir Alfred brings a unique combination of engineering vision, product innovation, and executive leadership to PureCipher’s mission of building secure, trustworthy AI infrastructure for national defense and critical government operations.“As AI becomes foundational to national security, trust can no longer be assumed, it must be engineered,” said Wendy Chin, Founder and CEO of PureCipher Inc. “Our work with the United States Air Force has reinforced the urgent need for secure and verifiable systems that support mission assurance and operational readiness. With Sir Alfred leading PC NSS, we are bringing together deep technological innovation and mission-focused leadership to ensure that the next generation of AI systems are resilient, trustworthy, and aligned with the needs of the United States Government and Department of Defense.”“PureCipher is addressing one of the most critical challenges of our time, ensuring that advanced AI systems remain secure, trustworthy, and resilient ,” said Sir Alfred J. DiMora. “I am honored to lead PureCipher National Strategic Systems and to work alongside PureCipher’s leadership team, scientists, and engineers to develop and operationalize advanced technologies that enable PC NSS to support United States Government and Department of Defense missions. Together, we are focused on strengthening operational integrity, enhancing mission readiness, and delivering secure, intelligent systems at scale”About PureCipher Inc.PureCipher Inc. is a leader in secure AI infrastructure, developing technologies that ensure data integrity, trusted computation, and resilient AI systems. Its Artificial Immune System™ platform includes innovations such as OmniSeal™, Noise-Based Communication, and secure AI agents designed to protect against data poisoning, model compromise, and adversarial manipulation. PureCipher is a pioneer in AI security and data integrity, committed to protecting national interests through advanced, quantum-resilient technologies. Its Artificial Immune System™ platform includes OmniSeal™, a patent pending tamper-evident technology, Noise-Based Communication for stealth transmission, Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) enabled AI processing, and secure & transparent AI agents. Leveraging expertise in AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity, PureCipher™ aims to create a safer and more trustworthy world.Contact: PureCipherTM CommunicationsEmail: media@purecipher.comWebsite: www.purecipher.com

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