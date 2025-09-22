Take a Break from Booze: New Book Provides a 30-Day Roadmap to Sobriety

In his powerful new book, The Hard Truth! Stopping Alcohol, Chris Najera blends his own experiences with research to provide readers with an empowering 30-day roadmap to freedom from alcohol, perfectly timed for Sober October. Chris Najera battled alcohol use disorder for over 30 years.

What makes this book unique is its mix of unfiltered honesty, practical strategies, and powerful insights that speak directly to moderate and heavy drinkers who are tired of the cycle.” — Life Coach and author Chris Najera

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An estimated 400 million people worldwide live with alcohol use disorders, according to the World Health Organization. Chris Najera is a certified life coach who also battled alcohol use disorder, and he delivers a timely guide for change in his new book, The Hard Truth! Stopping Alcohol.

Blending raw honesty, personal experience and practical strategies, Najera gives readers the tools to take back control. His 30-day roadmap to taking an alcohol break also provides readers with a pathway toward clarity, purpose and long-term sobriety.

“If you’re looking to stop, you’ve come to the right place,” Najera writes in the book’s introduction. “What I learned in sobriety is when you stop, you find a new person — you’re someone completely new … the person you were supposed to be in the first place, before the alcohol disrupted your life.”

Najera doesn’t just share his personal story of struggle and triumph, he equips readers with an action-oriented guide designed for anyone who drinks alcohol regularly and may question their relationship with alcohol — from mild drinkers and weekend drinkers to daily users. Through lived experience and researched wisdom, Najera challenges readers to dismantle the illusions of alcohol, break free from dependency and reclaim their lives.

“What makes this book unique is its mix of unfiltered honesty, practical strategies, and powerful insights that speak directly to moderate and heavy drinkers who are tired of the cycle,” Najera said. “Whether you’re questioning your relationship with alcohol, taking a break for Sober October or searching for hope after repeated struggles, The Hard Truth! offers both clarity and courage. This isn’t just a book. It’s about educating communities and providing a tool to fight back against something that destroys so many lives.”

About the Author

Christopher J. Najera is a college graduate, certified life coach, public speaker and author of The Hard Truth! Stopping Alcohol. With 35 years of personal experience battling alcohol use disorder, Najera speaks from a place of raw honesty and lived truth. A weekend drinker who turned to daily drinking, his transformation began because of what most ignore as “normal,” but affects everyone around them. In the end, alcohol consumed him, and he sought outpatient treatment. After seeing others suffering, he realized he didn’t want to end up on dialysis or a liver transplant list like his peers. It was in those moments where real change was the best outcome for his future.

Driven by a mission to expose the truths alcohol companies never reveal, Najera brings together powerful facts, personal stories and practical tools to help audiences understand their relationship with alcohol and reclaim their lives. His work aligns with global health efforts, including the World Health Organization's campaign to reduce harmful alcohol use by 2030 at the local level.

Najera was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. When he's not writing or speaking, he’s mentoring others on the path to sobriety and helping them discover that it’s never too late to make a change. He also works as a roofing contractor in El Paso while living his best life sober.

For more information, please visit www.Thehardtruthaf.com, or connect with the author on Facebook (The Hard Truth, Stopping Alcohol).

The Hard Truth! Stopping Alcohol

Publisher: Spines

Release Date: June 13, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎979-8896917939

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/Hard-Truth-Stopping-Alcohol/dp/B0FD5DSTGM



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.