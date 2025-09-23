HSMN Announces Dual Product Launches: FindReps® and NewLines™ Apps Updated for Apple’s iOS 26

Updated Apps Available Now on the Apple App Store

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network(HSMN) announced today that its sales rep recruiting subsidiary, FindRepsLLC, has released new versions of its FindRepsand NewLines™ apps, updated for iOS 26.“We are very excited about these launches,” said Christopher Manning, a co-founder of HSMN and Managing Partner of FindReps, “Apple has done a great job with iOS 26, with a bold new design that’s more expressive and attractive, while preserving the familiarity of iOS. We really appreciate that the system is built with privacy from the ground up, since that is critically important to our mission at FindReps.”Using the FindReps system, manufacturers can identify, evaluate and connect with qualified sales reps much more quickly and efficiently than traditional recruiting, and at a tiny fraction of the cost.About FindRepsFindReps is reinventing rep recruiting with a mobile-only technology precisely tuned for sales recruiters and sales reps. The FindReps platform leverages a unique screening model that entirely excludes résumés from the screening process. Mutual-Matching, which is faster and more efficient than legacy screening techniques, ensures that recruiters see only anonymous reps with interest in their opportunities and reps see only anonymous opportunities that match their skills and interests. This unmatched level of privacy enables anxiety-free passive recruiting and virtually eliminates hiring bias.The FindReps app (for recruiters and hiring managers) is available on the Apple App Store at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/findreps/id1202589252 The NewLines app (for sales rep candidates) is available on the Apple App Store at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/newlines/id1234617203 and on Google Play at:For more information about the FindReps system, visit: https://FindReps.app or follow us on X: @FindReps_appFor more information about HSMN, visit: https://salesandmarketingnetwork.com or follow us on X: @hsmn_comCopyright © 2025 The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network LLC. All rights reserved.The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network is a registered trademark of The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network LLC. FindReps is a registered trademark of FindReps LLC. Apple, App Store, iPhone and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc. Android and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

