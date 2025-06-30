NewLines™ App Update Extends AI-Assisted SmartProfiles™ to the Android Platform

Updated NewLines App Now Available on Google Play

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network(HSMN) announced today that its sales rep recruiting subsidiary, FindRepsLLC, has released an updated Android version of its NewLines™ app for sales rep candidates.Used in conjunction with the FindReps app, NewLines displays pre-screened product line sales opportunities and permits rep candidates to either “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” each opportunity. Anonymity is maintained throughout the screening process, which virtually eliminates hiring bias."We are excited to add the speed boost of AI-Assisted SmartProfiles™ to the Android version of NewLines, without compromising our personalized approach in any way," said Rick Cataldo, a co-founder of HSMN and Managing Partner of FindReps. "This technology update also arrives at a most opportune moment, as the user base continues to expand," Cataldo added.About FindRepsThe FindRepssystem leverages a unique algorithm that entirely eliminates résumés from the screening process, replacing them with SmartProfiles. FindReps' Mutual-Matching paradigm is faster and more efficient than legacy screening methods, and also enables anxiety-free passive recruiting.Using the FindReps system, manufacturers can identify, evaluate and connect with qualified sales reps much more quickly and efficiently than traditional recruiting, and at a tiny fraction of the cost.The NewLines app (for sales rep candidates) is available on the Apple App Store at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/newlines/id1234617203 and on Google Play at:The FindReps app (for recruiters and hiring managers) is available on the Apple App Store at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/findreps/id1202589252 For more information about the FindReps system, visit: https://FindReps.app or follow us on X: @FindReps_appFor more information about HSMN, visit: https://salesandmarketingnetwork.com or follow us on X: @hsmn_comCopyright © 2025 The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network LLC. All rights reserved.The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network is a registered trademark of The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network LLC. FindReps is a registered trademark of FindReps LLC. Apple, App Store, iPhone and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc. Android and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

