Judicial Branch Announces Glenn Mack as New Chief Technology Officer, Succeeding Anthony Whitmore

Raleigh, N.C. — Glenn D. Mack begins his role as incoming Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) today.

Mack succeeds current CTO Anthony Whitmore, who will remain with the Judicial Branch to complete eCourts implementation next month and retire on October 31, 2025.

Both technology leaders have played key roles in the modernization of public safety services in North Carolina.

Whitmore first served the Judicial Branch for 32 years before retiring as Director of Infrastructure and Operations of the NCAOC in 2016. He returned as CTO in 2017, leading the expansion of court videoconferencing during COVID-19 and implementing North Carolina’s eCourts transition from paper records to online services.

Under Whitmore’s leadership, North Carolina pioneered the transition of statewide court operations for all case types from mainframe technology to modern cloud hosted applications and storage. The state embraced generational change during the eCourts transition and is now a national leader in leveraging cloud hosted applications and storage for electronic records across all case types.

Whitmore’s strategic vision for the transition to cloud technology unified the court system’s new online applications under state-of-the-art infrastructure for network services, maintenance, and cybersecurity. He leaves a legacy of implementing enterprise-scale projects to improve state government through technology in North Carolina.

Incoming CTO Glenn Mack brings extensive experience in public-sector technology leadership to the courts, serving previously as Chief Information Officer for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. Mack served in those roles under the North Carolina Department of Information Technology, leading on technology installations, operations, and cybersecurity for two of the state’s largest agencies.

Mack first became CIO of the Department of Crime Control and Public Safety from 2009 to 2012; he then served as Deputy CIO of Public Safety from 2012 until his promotion to CIO in 2018. Mack was named 2021 NC Tech Public Sector CIO of the year by the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO).

Prior to his state government IT roles, Mack worked in private industry as an IT director for a national marketing and publications company based in North Carolina, and as a senior integration consultant serving domestic and international clients.

“We are excited to welcome Glenn Mack to the Judicial Branch and know firsthand his commitment to advancing public technology services in North Carolina,” said NCAOC Director Ryan S. Boyce.

“The Judicial Branch extends deep gratitude to Anthony Whitmore for his many years of dedicated service. His leadership laid a powerful foundation for innovation in the North Carolina justice system that will benefit our state for years to come."

About North Carolina Judicial Branch

The North Carolina Judicial Branch is an equal and distinctively separate branch and core function of government. The 7,600 Judicial Branch employees statewide administer justice in courthouses in North Carolina’s 100 counties. The Judicial Branch budget for FY 2023–24 was $750.7M, 90.9% of which is used to pay salaries and 9.1% is used for operations. The Judicial Branch receives 2.53% of the overall State budget.

About North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts

The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) is the administrative agency for the North Carolina Judicial Branch, providing administrative services to help the North Carolina court system operate more efficiently and effectively, taking into account each courthouse’s diverse needs, caseloads, and available resources.