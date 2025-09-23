Submit Release
Echos TV Grand Reveal Event at Writers Guild Theater, Invites Media to Cover

Experience the launch of conscious entertainment at the Echos TV Grand Reveal, with student media at the center of the story.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, September 25, the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills will host the Echos TV Grand Reveal, a black-tie, red-carpet event introducing a new entertainment platform focused on socially conscious storytelling.

The evening program will feature the debut of new feature films, original series, live music programming, and demonstrations of emerging technologies shaping the future of media. The event will bring together creators, executives, and community leaders committed to advancing conversations around purposeful entertainment.

In support of student journalism and digital media, Echos TV is extending press access to student reporters, campus media outlets, and social media creators. Approved student press will have the opportunity to conduct red-carpet interviews, engage with creators and executives, and capture behind-the-scenes content for university publications and digital platforms.

Credential requests are being accepted by email at Press@mindatorium.com
Access will be limited and confirmed in advance.

Event Details:

What: Echos TV Grand Reveal

When: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Where: Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills, CA

Attire: Black Tie

Press Contact:
Mindatorium, Inc.
Press@mindatorium.com

Lester Bailey
Mindatorium Inc.
+1 310-498-7773
pressrelease@echostv.com
Mindatorium CEO's Message Three Minutes - English

You just read:

