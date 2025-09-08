Mindatorium, Inc. Officially Unveils Echos TV – The Premiere Conscious-Minded Entertainment Media Platform

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindatorium announces the official unveiling and branding of its premiere conscious-minded media platform, Echos TV, a first-of-its-kind destination for transformational entertainment and community engagement. Echos TV features a comprehensive library of films, television shows, courses, broadcast media, and live event coverage, all designed to uplift, inspire, and empower global audiences.

At the heart of Echos TV is its unique Share and Earn system, a proprietary model where fans, creators, and marketers all benefit together. This dynamic ecosystem ensures that content creators, filmmakers, and course leaders share directly in the success of their work, supported by the platform’s vibrant community.

“After three and a half years of planning, development, and preparation, we are thrilled to bring Echos TV to the world,” said Henning Morales, CEO of Mindatorium. “This is the only platform online that merges transformational media with a business model that rewards everyone involved, creating a movement that is both inspirational and financially empowering.”

Echos TV launches with the backing of key strategic partners, including Natasha Bridgmohan of The BridgGroup of Companies, headquartered in Toronto. Morales added, “I have traveled to Toronto multiple times in recent months to strengthen our partnership and expand our branding and marketing campaign. It is fitting to make this official announcement in Canada timed to coincide with the Toronto International Film Festival, where so many great filmmakers and stories are celebrated.”

The official unveiling will be highlighted at a special after party on Sunday, September 7th, at the Grand Hall in Toronto, with several hundred confirmed guests. The event will showcase the platform’s integration of award-winning films, celebrated filmmakers, and its powerful subscriber acquisition campaign, positioning Echos TV as the premiere destination for conscious-minded entertainment.

