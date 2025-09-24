Rubber-Inc. Expands with ADS Acquisition

Rubber-Inc. acquires ADS to boost New England service, expand fleet capabilities, and deliver greater value across the tire distribution industry.

WAREHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubber Inc., a leading family-owned distributor serving the automotive, commercial, and off-the-road industries, announced the acquisition of ADS, Automotive Distribution Specialists, a respected, family-owned company serving the automotive industry in Massachusetts.

Eric Stridde, Rubber Inc.’s Vice President of Sales, explains: “This acquisition represents a mutually beneficial partnership that will accelerate growth, expand capabilities, and deliver even greater value to its customers. It also strengthens our ability to better service accounts throughout New England."

While ADS will now operate as part of Rubber Inc., its customers will continue to receive the same high-quality service they have come to rely on, with some additional perks, like the availability of online ordering and greater buying power.

"As a family-owned business ourselves, we understand the trust, service, and quality that customers expect when working with a small business. We are excited to welcome ADS, and all of its employees, into the Rubber Inc. family," states Joe Maffia, President, Rubber Inc.

David Lama Sr., former owner of ADS, adds, "We have been looking for a strategic acquisition partner and found strong synergies with Rubber Inc. We are very pleased for our employees and the opportunities this brings to our customers." David Sr. is now serving as an Account Manager with Rubber-Inc.

With the ADS acquisition, Rubber Inc., headquartered in Chicagoland, now has warehouses in Romeoville, IL; Durand, WI; St. Louis, MO; Charlotte, NC, and Wareham, Massachusetts. Rubber Inc. has been providing tire service solutions since 1939 and operates nationally.

