Luanne Brown, Founder of eTool Developers, Nominated to the SEMA Hall of Fame

Luanne Brown speaks at a SEMA industry event. The eTool Developers founder was recently nominated to the SEMA Hall of Fame.

eTool Developers founder Luanne Brown nominated to SEMA Hall of Fame for her work in digital transformation and aftermarket advocacy.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trailblazing digital leader, industry advocate, and mentor recognized for over 30 years of service and innovation in the automotive aftermarket industry

eTool Developers is proud to announce that its founder, Luanne Brown, has been nominated for induction into the SEMA Hall of Fame, one of the automotive aftermarket’s most prestigious honors. The nomination celebrates Luanne’s remarkable 30-year career of innovation, advocacy, and leadership, as well as her tireless commitment to advancing technology, mentorship, and philanthropy within the industry.

As one of the first visionaries to champion eCommerce and data management in the aftermarket space, Luanne founded eTool Developers in 2001 and played a pivotal role in guiding the industry’s digital transformation. Under her leadership, the company helped hundreds of manufacturers, resellers, and agencies build websites, manage product data, and grow online revenue at a time when few had even begun that journey.

Luanne was also an early advocate for standardized data, helping clients adopt and implement the ACES and PIES protocols that remain foundational to today’s automotive ecommerce ecosystem.

“When Luanne started eTool Developers, she saw what the rest of the industry hadn’t yet realized, that technology would be essential to future growth,” said Will Brown, current President of eTool Developers. “She didn’t just build a company; she shaped how we all do business online.”

A three-term member of the SEMA Board of Directors (2008–2015), Luanne helped launch key initiatives like the SEMA Business Technology Committee and SEMA Data. She also chaired SEMA Cares, raising over $280,000 for charities such as ChildHelp and Victory Junction through creative, community-driven campaigns.

Beyond the boardroom, Luanne served as a mentor, educator, and advocate. She led workshops on digital strategy at the SEMA Show and PRI, created the Businesswomen’s Network’s formal mentorship program, and was recognized with numerous honors including:

• SBN Athena Award (2007)

• Spirit of Leadership Award (2015)

• Women at the Wheel (2021)

She continues to serve the industry as Vice President of the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF).

“The automotive aftermarket is more than a business to Luanne, it’s a community she’s helped build,” said Laurel Dasher, longtime industry colleague and friend. “Her influence on women, digital transformation, and charitable work is simply unmatched.”

Luanne’s nomination to the SEMA Hall of Fame caps a storied career and marks a new chapter as she transitions leadership of eTool Developers to her son, Will Brown.

For more information, visit www.etooldevelopers.com

About eTool Developers

Founded in 2001, eTool Developers is a leading technology company specializing in website development, eCommerce solutions, and digital product data management for the automotive aftermarket. Serving manufacturers, rep agencies, and resellers, eTool Developers provides innovative tools to help clients streamline operations, drive revenue, and stay competitive in a fast-changing market.

