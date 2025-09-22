STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates after Burlington officer involved shooting

BURLINGTON, Vermont (Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025) — A Burlington police officer discharged a firearm at a subject Sunday evening, September 21, 2025. The subject is currently in custody and receiving medical care for sustained injuries. Following standard protocol, the Vermont State Police is leading the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred after Burlington officers responded to a disturbance on Riverside Avenue at about 7:30 am. This response developed into a prolonged encounter that lasted throughout the day and into the evening.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit. VSP’s Crime Scene Search Team responded and is processing the location where the incident occurred.

The state police will release the identity of the officer involved after 24 hours. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Burlington Police Department.

When the Vermont State Police investigation into this incident is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.

VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist in the investigation call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are currently available.