Governor Hochul, Mayor Adams, Representative Goldman and Senator Goundares Announce Passage of Historic $3.5 Billion Vision Plan to Transform Brooklyn Marine Terminal Into Modern Maritime Port, Create New, Vibrant Mixed-use Community Along Waterfront

Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, Representative Dan Goldman, Senator Andrew Gounardes, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President and CEO Andrew Kimball today announced that the Brooklyn Marine Terminal (BMT) Task Force has passed a historic vision plan to turn the BMT into a modern, maritime port and create a vibrant, mixed-use community along the Brooklyn waterfront. With a $65 million State investment to support housing growth and build a future cold storage facility on-site — a total investment of $410 million made possible by city, state and federal governments — the proposal will transform the dilapidated marine terminal into a 60-acre, all-electric maritime port that can, once again, serve as a key economic driver for the community. In addition to a revitalized port, the plan passed today will also create 6,000 new homes — including 2,400 permanently-affordable units — as well as 28 acres of public space, 275,000 square feet of commercial space, 250,000 square feet of community facility space, and 225,000 square feet of light-industrial and industrial space. The plan, which covers a total of 122 acres, will also deliver vital resiliency and infrastructure upgrades for the area while generating an estimated $18 billion in economic impact, 37,000 temporary construction jobs, and 2,000 permanent jobs. The Vision Plan adopted by the BMT Task Force serves as the foundation for all future investments and redevelopment at BMT.

“This bold, $3.5 billion vision will transform the Brooklyn Marine Terminal into a modern, all-electric maritime hub and a thriving new neighborhood — delivering good-paying jobs, affordable homes, and public amenities for generations to come,” Governor Hochul said. “New York state is proud to stand with the City to make this once-in-a-generation investment in our waterfront, our economy, and our communities. Together, we’re proving that growth, resiliency, and equity can go hand in hand.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “Today, our city took a massive step towards the future. By approving this $3.5 billion vision plan, we will turn a crumbling marine terminal into a modern maritime port while creating thousands of affordable homes and tens of thousands of good-paying jobs. We’ll deliver the open space our city needs and keep New York at the front of the green economy. For years, naysayers have told us that the days of big ideas and bold initiatives were over, but New York City is proving them wrong. We’re turning our waterfront into a ‘Harbor of the Future’ and unlocking opportunity for generations to come. When I came into office, I promised to ‘Get Stuff Done,’ and, today, we are doing it in a big way. Thank you to all the members of the BMT Task Force who took their responsibility seriously and to all the community members and experts who weighed in along the way.”

Representative Dan Goldman said, “For the first time in two generations, the Brooklyn Marine Terminal is on track to once again become a vital and vibrant economic, maritime, environmental, and community asset. For decades, the port and surrounding area was allowed to fall into disrepair, and every attempt to revitalize it failed. Today, we have taken a truly historic step forward in finally realizing a plan that will save, modernize and expand the port, create an industrial and commercial hub for the future, address climate change and spearhead the blue highway, connect our neighborhoods to the waterfront, and build thousands of affordable homes to tackle the housing crisis. I am grateful for the time, energy and effort spent by all Task Force members, regardless of how they voted, and I am grateful that this community-centered project was able to achieve so much for so many. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues, the City, State and EDC to build a brighter future for the Brooklyn waterfront.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Today marks a milestone in the transformation of long-underutilized public land into a hub of opportunity and inclusive growth. Empire State Development is proud to partner with the City on this once-in-a-generation project that will catalyze economic development, expand affordable housing, and create a more resilient, connected, and vibrant waterfront. We look forward to working closely with the community throughout the General Project Plan process to bring this bold vision to life.”

Housing, Economic Development, and Workforce Deputy Mayor Adolfo Carrion, Jr. said, “Today is a historic day for New York City. The Brooklyn Marine Terminal Task Force, which is comprised of city, state, and federal elected officials, and representatives ranging from local neighborhoods to regional agencies, voted to advance the $3.5 billion vision-plan to create a modern, all-electric 60-acre port and mixed-use community with 6,000 units of housing in the heart of the ‘Harbor of the Future. I appreciate and thank all BMT Task Force members for their hard work on the planning process over the past year and look forward to the first ribbon cutting on the BMT site in just a few short years.”

NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball said, “The passing of the Brooklyn Marine Terminal Vision Plan is a historic, transformative investment in New York City’s economic future — unlocking thousands of jobs, modernizing critical infrastructure, and creating a resilient, mixed-use waterfront that drives inclusive growth. This plan positions the city as a national leader in maritime innovation while delivering lasting benefits to the Red Hook community and beyond. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the entire task force for their steadfast commitment to working with NYCEDC to create this monumental vision.”

State Senator Andrew Gounardes said, “For decades, the Brooklyn Marine Terminal has been allowed to decay and become a barrier between our communities and the waterfront. Now, we have a unique chance to transform the terminal into something that actually meets our needs: a mixed-use neighborhood with a modernized port, new parks, industrial and community space, and thousands of new affordable homes. This is a complex project with a lot of different stakeholders, and this vision plan reflects the many good ideas and difficult decisions generated by the Task Force process. If we’re serious about creating a city that works for all of us, we need to actually get things done. This plan is an important step in doing just that.”

The BMT Task Force — which is chaired by U.S. Representative Dan Goldman and co-chaired by New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes and New York City Councilmember Alexa Avilés — is comprised of wide range of experts, including federal, state, and local elected officials, the local community board, local resident organizations, maritime and industrial stakeholders, unions, planning and environmental justice organizations, and representatives of the local business community. The BMT Task Force voted in favor of a Vision Plan that creates a high-level framework in nine distinct areas:

Port: Under the plan, the BMT will be transformed into a 60-acre modern and sustainable all-electric port with a new marginal pier to promote water-to-water freight, remove trucks from local streets and New York City roadways, and serve as a key node in the Adams administration’s Blue Highways initiative to move more goods along the city’s waterways.

The plan will deliver 6,000 housing units on the site, with 40 percent, or 2,400 units, permanently affordable at an average of 60 percent of the Area Median Income. A total of 200 affordable units will be reserved on-site for New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) Red Hook Houses East and West residents. Additionally, a $75 million fund to preserve or create affordable units off-site in Community Board 6 will be created, and $200 million will be allocated to NYCHA Red Hook Houses East and West.

The Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will also be redeveloped with new public open space, industrial and commercial space, and a 400-key hotel, transforming the area around Pier 11 and Pier 12 into an attractive waterfront destination district open to the community.

The plan will create over 275,000 square feet of industrial space available at discounted rents, more than 275,000 square feet of commercial space across the site to enliven and support community retail corridors, and a $10 million development fund to support the industrial sector within the broader neighborhood.

The plan promotes a comprehensive workforce strategy, including a Project Labor Agreement; targeted community hiring; a dedicated world-class experiential learning center at Pier 11; and funding to establish an economic mobility network in Red Hook and a maritime career readiness program for residents of NYCHA Red Hook Houses East and Red Hook Houses West. Over 250,000 square feet of community facilities and cultural space, including space for a new public school at BMT North will also be included.

The vision plan includes 28 acres of public open space and approximately one mile of new public waterfront access and greenway.

The plan calls for a comprehensive resiliency strategy, including a raised site to protect against future sea level rise, a floodwall designed to withstand a 2,100, 100-year storm, and on-site stormwater management.

The plan puts pedestrians and public transit first, prioritizing pedestrian mobility while also improving bus speeds to rider destinations and reducing truck traffic. It will include pedestrianized streets, no parking maximums, district-wide garages, micromobility and freight hubs, bus priority lanes, increased ferry services, a $50 million commitment for electric shuttle service as a bridge towards the Metropolitan Transportation Authority evaluating the restoration of historic bus service such as the B71, or establishing enhanced and/or new bus service for improved intra and inter-neighborhood mobility.

The plan will create a new legal entity — the Brooklyn Marine Terminal Development Corporation (BMTDC) — to realize the vision plan, ensure development is financially viable and self-sustaining, and implement a phased redevelopment delivering community benefits in partnership with the mixed-use development. The board of the BMTDC will include representation from the local community, such as NYCHA Red Hook East and West, as well as maritime and industrial expertise.

In the coming weeks, NYCEDC will form a Brooklyn Marine Terminal Advisory Task Force to guide the project through environmental review and development of a General Project Plan. NYCEDC will continue engaging with the community and this new task force to refine the specifics of the site plan, ultimately leading up to NYCEDC’s release of a draft Environmental Impact Statement and Empire State Development’s adoption of a draft General Project Plan in 2026. NYCEDC is aiming to release the first request for proposal for a long-term port operator by the end of 2026.

In May 2024, Governor Hochul announced a $15 million commitment for a future cold storage facility on-site. The lack of cold storage in Red Hook has contributed to traffic, pollution, and other quality-of-life concerns as perishable merchandise is transported in and out of Brooklyn. This funding builds on the Governor’s long-term agenda to improve the quality of life in Brooklyn and in New York City.

In June 2025, Governor Hochul announced that Queen One, Inc., a visionary commerce technology company, will establish its new headquarters at 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, under a 10-year lease agreement. The 30,000-square-foot facility represents more than $10 million in capital investment and is expected to create 600 full-time, high-tech jobs while generating $67 million in research and development investment over the next five years as the company builds its next-generation e-commerce platform. Supported by $6 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits from Empire State Development, this headquarters marks a major step forward in advancing New York’s leadership in innovation, job creation and the digital economy.

• • In July 2025, Governor Hochul announced that construction is underway at Innovative Urban Village Phase 1A, a 385-unit affordable housing development with commercial space for a fresh food grocery store in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn. The $270 million project is part of the comprehensive redevelopment of the Christian Cultural Center’s campus. The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 300 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the city of New York.