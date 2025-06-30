Tennis Legends John and Patrick McEnroe Headline 11th Annual JMTP Pro Am on August 16

John McEnroe at 2024 JMTP Pro Am Players at 2024 JMTP Pro Am

Star-studded fundraiser at SPORTIME Amagansett supports Johnny Mac Tennis Project’s mission to promote equity, access & opportunity for NYC youth through tennis

AMAGANSETT, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP) will host its 11th Annual JMTP Pro Am on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at SPORTIME Amagansett , located at 320 Abrahams Path in Amagansett, NY. Doors open at 1:00 pm, with play beginning at 2:00 pm. This premier summer fundraiser directly supports JMTP’s mission to remove economic, racial, and social barriers to success through tennis. The event will feature tennis legends John and Patrick McEnroe playing alongside a roster of tennis legends and elite professionals, with and against amateur enthusiasts, all coming together to raise vital funds for JMTP’s year-round programs. Donations to play in the event begin at $2,750, with the exclusive Legends Flight starting at $15,000; spectator tickets are also available and can be purchased at proam2025.givesmart.com. For additional information, contact info@jmtpny.org.Tennis greats Marion Bartoli, James Blake, Bob and Mike Bryan, Mary Joe Fernandez, and Tommy Haas, will join the McEnroe brothers as the Legends roster for this year’s star-studded event, with more legends and special guests still to be announced. The 2025 JMTP Pro Am, recognized as the largest one-day Pro Am tennis event in the world, will feature 144 professional and amateur athletes competing across eight dynamic flights: one Legends Flight, six Advancing Flights, and one Non-Advancing Flight that offers a special prize to the winning team.In addition to viewing spirited pro-am competition featuring tennis legends, non-playing guests can enjoy food and drink throughout the day, bid on exclusive items and experiences via a curated silent auction, and participate in a live auction offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences, all in support of a powerful cause.Founded in 2012 by John McEnroe, JMTP has introduced the sport of tennis to over 16,000 New York City children and provided over 500 means-tested scholarships that have allowed deserving young players to attend the John McEnroe Tennis Academy. More than 40 JMTP scholarship players have earned college scholarships, illustrating the organization’s transformative impact.“The Pro Am is my favorite day of the year because it brings our mission to life in such a meaningful way,” said Ryann Cutillo, Executive Director of JMTP. “Watching 144 tennis players, including nine legends of the game, take the court to support kids who might not otherwise have access to this sport says it all. Talent can come from anywhere, but not everyone gets the same opportunities in life. This event helps raise critical funding and awareness to bridge that gap and shows just how impactful our programming can be in changing the lives of young people.”“Each summer, we look forward to hosting the JMTP Pro Am at SPORTIME Amagansett,” said Claude Okin, President and CEO of SPORTIME Clubs . “This event has grown tremendously over the past decade, and we are incredibly proud of SPORTIME’s essential partnership with the Johnny Mac Tennis Project toward our shared mission of providing opportunities to kids across NYC through tennis. The Pro Am brings together our members, the broader community, and tennis legends in support of something that really matters. We are honored to play a role in making it all happen.”About the Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP)The Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP) changes young lives by removing the racial, economic and social barriers to success through tennis. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by tennis legend John McEnroe, JMTP introduces the sport of tennis as a life-long health, fitness and social activity to thousands of under-resourced New York City area children. For a smaller group of dedicated young athletes, JMTP provides a pathway to success through competitive tennis, leading to college scholarships, careers in the industry, and, for a few, professional tennis careers and, perhaps, Grand Slam titles. Learn more at www.jmtpny.org About SPORTIMESince 1994, SPORTIME has been proud to operate the finest tennis and sports facilities in New York State. SPORTIME’s 17 club locations most recently expanded to include the iconic Port Washington Tennis Academy, now SPORTIME Port Washington. SPORTIME currently offers 192 indoor and outdoor tennis courts and 95 pickleball courts, as well as rinks, turf, camps, gyms and more, at sites across Long Island, in NYC, in Westchester, in the NY Capital Region and in NJ. SPORTIME clubs are state-of-the-art, yet affordable, and feature the best tennis, pickleball, sports and camp facilities and programs, including the John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA) and SPORTIME Volleyball Club (VBC). SPORTIME clubs serve individuals of every age and athletic ability, 365 days a year. Learn more: www.sportimeny.com

