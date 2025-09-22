Turf Product Solutions Leader in Artificial Turf Maintenance Innovative Battery-Powered Broom and Live Enzyme Cleaner

Super Zoo Turf Power Sweep TPS Logo Turf Animal Liquid Concentrate

Turf Product Solutions, a newly established company dedicated to artificial turf maintenance, is already making waves across North America.

CELINA, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turf Product Solutions, a newly established company dedicated to artificial turf maintenance, is already making waves across North America. The company has introduced two groundbreaking products that address some of the most common challenges in the artificial turf industry: cleaning, odor control, and static reduction.

A First for North America: Battery-Powered Turf Power Sweep

Turf Product Solutions is the first company to offer a battery-powered turf power broom for artificial turf in North America. This innovation provides an environmentally conscious, efficient alternative to gas-powered machines. The broom is designed specifically for maintaining artificial grass installations, including residential lawns, pet facilities, sports fields, and commercial landscapes.

The Turf Power Sweep effectively lifts matted fibers, removes debris, and restores turf to a natural appearance—all while reducing noise, eliminating fuel emissions, and simplifying regular upkeep. The initial container shipment of Turf Power Sweeps sold out in just 30 days on Amazon, a milestone that underscores the high demand for practical solutions in the artificial turf industry.

Turf Animal: Enzyme Cleaner with Built-In Zap Guard Technology

Alongside its mechanical innovation, Turf Product Solutions has also developed Turf Animal, a live enzyme cleaner and odor eliminator tailored to the unique needs of synthetic grass. Unlike generic cleaning products, Turf Animal targets the specific odor and bacteria issues associated with pet waste on artificial turf, ensuring safe use for animals and children.

The formula includes Zap Guard, a proprietary static electricity reduction technology that minimizes static buildup on synthetic turf. This dual-action solution helps keep artificial grass surfaces fresh, odor-free, and more enjoyable for daily use in dog parks, kennels, backyards, and sports complexes.

Industry Impact at SuperZoo and Upcoming Events

The company made its debut at SuperZoo 2025, one of the largest pet industry trade shows in North America, held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Turf Product Solutions drew significant attention from professionals in the pet boarding, pet daycare, and animal wellness industries, highlighting the increasing demand for specialized turf maintenance products in facilities where artificial grass is the standard.

Building on its momentum, the company will showcase its products at the Pet Boarding & Daycare Expo in Hershey, Pennsylvania this November, further cementing its role as an innovator in turf care solutions for the animal and recreation sectors.

Meeting Growing Demand in the Artificial Grass Industry

With artificial grass installations continuing to expand in residential, commercial, and athletic markets, the need for effective maintenance solutions is growing. Turf Product Solutions positions itself as a company focused not on installation, but on long-term turf care, cleanliness, and performance.

“Artificial turf is only as good as the way it’s maintained,” said Nick Ogilvie. “Our mission is to provide the most effective, sustainable, and user-friendly maintenance products available—so artificial turf can look great, feel safe, and last longer.”

Availability and Expansion

Turf Product Solutions’ products are currently available on Amazon and through select distribution channels. With strong demand already proven by its sold-out Turf Power Sweep inventory, the company is scaling production with its international manufacturing partners to ensure supply keeps pace with market growth.

About Turf Product Solutions

Turf Product Solutions is a U.S.-based company specializing in artificial turf maintenance products. The company develops and distributes innovative solutions, including the first battery-powered turf power broom in North America and Turf Animal, the leading live enzyme cleaner and odor eliminator with Zap Guard static protection. Turf Product Solutions is committed to advancing sustainability and performance in the growing artificial grass industry.

Watch The Products In Action

