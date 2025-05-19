Turf Power Sweep Large Collection Bag Turf Power Sweep Broom Adjustment Knob

Turf Product Solutions Introduces Battery-Powered Turf Maintenance Tool Designed for Artificial Grass Care

We created the Turf Power Sweep to provide a practical and efficient way to clean artificial turf without damaging the surface.” — Nick Ogilvie

CELINA, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turf Product Solutions, LLC announces the launch of the Turf Power Sweep, a battery-powered turf broom developed specifically for the maintenance needs of artificial grass surfaces. Designed by professionals with decades of turf industry experience, the Turf Power Sweep offers a practical solution for property owners seeking a quieter, cleaner way to maintain synthetic landscapes.

The Turf Power Sweep is powered by a 40V battery system and includes a high-capacity debris collection bag. Unlike traditional corded or gas-powered brooms, this model operates without emissions or fuel, reducing both noise and maintenance requirements. Its design features a professional-grade power broom head, inspired by commercial tools used by turf installers, which enables it to effectively dislodge and collect organic debris without disturbing the infill.

Nick Ogilvie, co-developer of the Turf Power Sweep and a long-time artificial turf contractor, explains the motivation behind the tool:

“After more than 20 years in the field, I saw homeowners and facility managers struggling to maintain their turf—especially in areas with high debris from trees or pets,” said Ogilvie. “We created the Turf Power Sweep to provide a practical and efficient way to clean artificial turf without damaging the surface.”

Chase Dowling, co-founder and turf industry professional with a focus on pet installations, also saw recurring issues with pet hair buildup, which can trap odors and hinder drainage. This feedback helped shape the functionality of the broom to target finer debris as well.

The Turf Power Sweep is suited for a variety of applications including:

Residential yards

Commercial landscapes

Pet facilities

Rooftop turf spaces

Athletic and recreational surfaces

By helping turf owners remove organic buildup and maintain a consistent surface, the Turf Power Sweep contributes to the long-term functionality and appearance of artificial grass installations.

Turf Power Sweep In Action

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.