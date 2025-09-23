Heat Treating Market CAGR to be at 5.2% from 2025 to 2029 | $135.76 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Heat Treating Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Heat Treating Market?

The dimension of the heat treating market has consistently expanded over the past years. The predictions show a rise from $107.51bn in 2024 to $110.68bn in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. The historical growth is a result of factors like the automotive industry's development, aerospace sector's amplification, escalating demand in the construction industry, progress in metallurgy, upsurge in the production of industrial machinery and heightened usage in the energy sector.

It is anticipated that the heat treating market will experience robust growth in the coming years, with the market predicted to reach a size of $135.76 billion by 2029. The forecast annual growth rate is 5.2%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include globalization of supply chains, usage of advanced materials, demand for high-temperature alloys, growth of the nuclear power industry, an increase in metal injection molding adoption, surge in electric vehicle production, and progress in computational modeling. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period encompass the employment of advanced heating technologies, automation and industry 4.0 integration, advancements in quenching and cooling technologies, research and development in innovative heat treating methods, and revived investment in industrial infrastructure.

Download a free sample of the heat treating market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8573&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Heat Treating Market?

The expansion of the automotive industry is anticipated to fuel the growth of the heat-treating market in the future. This heat treatment is widely used in the automobile industry to enhance the durability of aluminium body parts and fortify engine and drivetrain elements. The growing manufacturing of automobiles is likely to stimulate a strong demand for this treatment. For example, the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), an international association of automobile manufacturers based in France, disclosed that in 2023, the global automotive sector witnessed notable expansion, with the total production of vehicles reaching 93546599 units. This figure distinctly outperformed the 85016728 units that were manufactured in 2022. Consequently, the escalating requirements from end-user industries are expected to boost the market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Heat Treating Market?

Major players in the Heat Treating include:

• Bluewater Thermal Solutions

• American Metal Treating Inc.

• East-Lind Heat Treat Inc.

• Pacific Metallurgical Inc.

• Nabertherm GmbH

• Unitherm Engineers Limited

• Peters’ Heat Treating Inc.

• Shanghai University Heat-treatment Co. Ltd.

• Thermax Limited

• Uddeholm Canada

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Heat Treating Industry?

Forming strategic alliances and fostering collaborations is increasingly becoming a prominent trend in the heat-treating industry. Companies entrenched in the heat-treating field are leveraging partnerships to fortify their market status. For instance, in July 2022, AddUp, an American company offering comprehensive industrial metal 3D printing solutions, collaborated with France's ECM Group, a manufacturer of thermal solutions. This partnership intends to create thermal treatment solutions for objects produced using additive manufacturing. Additionally, in August 2022, Thermtech, a US-based thermal oxidizer and waste heat system producer, joined forces with Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems to acquire three additional furnaces. This will enhance their ability to carry out neutral hardening, stress relief, normalizing, and annealing. Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems, a US company, designs, manufactures, and services a full range of heat treatment machinery for virtually every process.

What Segments Are Covered In The Heat Treating Market Report?

The heat treating market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Steel, Cast Iron, Other Material Types

2) By Equipment: Electrically Heated Furnace, Fuel-Fired Furnace, Other Equipment

3) By Process: Carburizing, Nitriding, Hardening, Tempering, Normalizing, Annealing, Other Processes

4) By End-Users: Automotive, Aerospace, Machinery, Construction, Metals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Steel: Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Tool Steel

2) By Cast Iron: Gray Cast Iron, Ductile Cast Iron, White Cast Iron, Malleable Cast Iron

3) By Other Material Types: Aluminum, Titanium, Copper Alloys, Nickel Alloys

View the full heat treating market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heat-treating-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Heat Treating Market?

In 2024, the heat treating market's largest portion was in the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the heat treating market includes analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Heat Treating Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Heat Shrink Tubing And Sleeves Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heat-shrink-tubing-and-sleeves-global-market-report

Heat Transfer Fluids Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heat-transfer-fluids-global-market-report

Heat Treated Steel Plates Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heat-treated-steel-plates-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.