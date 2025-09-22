Aaron Bucks offers cure for the seasonal blues--a 'Flip Flop' country two-pack

Aaron Bucks

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billboard-charting, Canadian country artist Aaron Bucks is ready to help you cure the seasonal blues with the release of two beach-soaked singles, "Where I'm Home" and "Jump Into The Weekend," out to radio today via play MPE and available on most digital music platforms. Produced by notable Christian chart-topper and multiple Dove Award nominee Chris August (producer of Keith Urban's "God Whispered Your Name" and chart-topping, "Starry Night" Contemporary Christian artist), the oceanfront two-pack is the first sampling of Bucks' upcoming debut LP, The Life Sessions, due to be released next year.While it may seem odd to release littoral songs this time of year, Bucks' music is reflective of his time spent in the Southern Caribbean dual-island nation, Trinadad and Tobago. His style has often been referred to as 'Flip Flop' or 'Beach' country, offering fans a musical escape from their daily chaos to an eternal summer and a more laid-back lifestyle."It is said that 'island living is the art of finding beauty in simplicity,' but so is songwriting," explains Bucks, "I write about what I know and love. My music is pretty much straight-forward country--relatable, but with an island influence."Bucks' previous commercial releases, "California" and "I Got You," have both landed on the Billboard Christian chart, with the latter earning regular rotation on Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Radio on SiriusXM.For more information on Aaron Bucks, visit ﻿AaronBucks.com.ABOUT AARON BUCKS:Vancouver, Canada native ﻿Aaron Bucks has established a reputation as a vocalist and a writer with songs charting on Billboard and played on terrestrial and satellite radio stations like SiriusXM's No Shoes Radio, and with performances around Nashville at venues like the legendary Bluebird Café, Listening Room Café, and 3rd & Lindsley.Along with winning the John Lennon, Unsigned Only, and International Songwriting Contests as well as Bluebird Café's Golden Pick contest, songs from Bucks have also received recognition from others, including Indie International, Unsigned Only, ISC, JLSC, and most recently, the State of Tennessee, where Bucks was named winner of the 2024 Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcase. His style has been described as Country Soul by some and Flip Flop or Beach Country by others. However it is described, it is representative of Bucks himself--laid back, positive, and full of life.Away from music, Bucks can be found spending time with his two children. He is the founder of The Toby Project and an advocate for the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee (DSAMT) in memory of his youngest son, Tobias.

