Tennessee Roundtable, statewide Conservative forum rooted in faith, family, and freedom, launches with strong support

Inaugural luncheon draws participation from Republican U.S. Congress District 7 candidates

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new, Conservative statewide forum, Tennessee Roundtable , launched earlier this week with an inaugural, well-attended luncheon, sponsored by America's Homeowner Alliance and held at the Tennessee Library & Archives in Nashville, Tennessee. The recently formed organization is designed to spark thoughtful discussion and engagement through the sharing of ideas, to solidify commitment to the principles of faith, family, and freedom, and to unify support for representatives who embrace these values. For further information on Tennessee Roundtable, membership, or to get involved, please visit tennesseeroundtable.us.The inaugural luncheon invited and drew participation by Republican candidates running for the United States Congressional District 7 seat vacated by Mark Green in July. Representative Gino Bulso, Matt Van Epps, Representative Jody Barrett, Stewart Parks, and Tres Wittum were all given time to introduce themselves and their campaign platforms. Representative Lee Reeves was unable to attend but sent members of his team on his behalf.Also in attendance were State Representative Chris Todd, Representative Todd Warner, and representatives from the offices of Senator Marsha Blackburn, Senator Bill Hagerty, Congressman John Rose, and a room full of 7th District voters and influential leaders, some of whom are close to the President.In a nation so politically divided, even among Conservatives themselves, Tennessee Roundtable Founder and President JoAnne Thompson Skidmore hopes the organization will bolster a unified front for the upcoming midterms and ultimately, the 2028 Presidential race."Tennessee has historically stood at the crossroads of courage and conviction. This is the land of Davy Crockett, Sam Houston, and so many others who blazed trails--it is what makes us exceptional," stated Skidmore. "We believe in quiet strength, in steady resolve, and in the power of conversation. Strong communities make strong policy, and strong policy protects the freedoms we hold dear."﻿About Tennessee Roundtable:Tennessee Roundtable is a Conservative statewide forum rooted in faith, family, and freedom. We gather thoughtful, values-driven citizens, community leaders, and principled voices to share ideas, build trust, and protect what matters most.Whether you're seated at the table in person or following along online, you're part of a movement that believes in Constitutional principles, informed civic engagement, local leadership with lasting impact, and the power of quiet, steady commitment.We're building something enduring--one conversation, one connection, and one county at a time. If you support faith, family, and freedom, we welcome your support and participation.For more information, please visit tenneseeroundtable.us.# # #

