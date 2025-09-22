NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi to send a Keynote Message to the UN Rally of Thousands of Iranian-Americans

On March 8, 2025, thousands marched in Washington, DC, backing Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for a democratic, non-nuclear republic in Iran. On September 23, thousands will rally at the UN in New York to support Mrs. Rajavi’s vision and swift enforcement of UN sanctions

The Rally Will Support Maryam Rajavi’s Call for Regime Change by the Iranian People, and Urges All UN Security Council Sanctions Implementation on Tehran

The demonstrators will call for holding Iran’s regime accountable for crimes against humanity and genocide, and will reject all forms of dictatorship—whether monarchy or theocracy.” — National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Representative Office (NCRI-US)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), will send a keynote message to the rally across from the United Nations by thousands of Iranian Americans, calling for regime change by the Iranian people and their organized Resistance. They will also call for no delays in the implementation of all UN Security Council sanctions on Tehran.

The rally will endorse Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan for a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran.

The demonstrators will call for holding the regime accountable for crimes against humanity and genocide. The demonstration takes place on the eve of the regime’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian’s address to the UN General Assembly.

The rally rejects all forms of dictatorship, i.e., the monarchy or theocracy.

----> DATE & TIME: Tuesday, September 23, 2025 – 9:30 AM

----> VENUE: UN Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza, 47th St. & 2nd Ave., New York City

----> MEDIA INQUIRIES: media@ncrius.org

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

