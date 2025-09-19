Thousands to Rally Outside the UN to Support Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-point Plan for a Free, Non-Nuclear Republic Iran

Brussels, Sept 6, 2025 — Tens of thousands rallied to mark the 60th anniversary of the MEK, Iran’s main opposition movement, and to back NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-point Plan for a free, democratic, and non-nuclear republic in Iran.

The Rally will support Mrs. Rajavi's third option - regime change by Iranians, rejecting the policy of appeasement and any need for foreign boots on the ground.

The UN rally will call for swift and full implementation of the UN Security Council snapback sanctions against the Iranian regime.” — National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Representative Office (NCRI-US)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, September 23, at 9:30 AM, thousands will rally at UN Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza (47th St. & 2nd Ave.) to endorse Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan for a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran. They will support her third option - regime change by Iranians and their organized Resistance, rejecting the appeasement of the regime and any need for foreign boots on the ground.

The demonstrators will denounce the Iranian regime’s ongoing execution spree and illicit nuclear weapons program, and call for no delays in full snapback of the UN Security Council sanctions on the Iranian regime. The demonstration takes place on the eve of the regime’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian’s address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Mrs. Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), will send a keynote message. Several prominent American dignitaries and policymakers will join her in expressing support for the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom.

In a similar rally, tens of thousands of Iranians marched in Brussels on September 6th in support of the Iranian Resistance.

----> DATE & TIME: Tuesday, September 23, 2025 – 9:30 AM

----> VENUE: UN Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza, 47th St. & 2nd Ave., New York City

----> MEDIA INQUIRIES: media@ncrius.org

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

For more information:

▶️ NCRI-US: https://www.ncrius.org/

▶️ Maryam Rajavi: https://www.maryam-rajavi.com/en/

▶️ NCRI: https://www.ncr-iran.org/en/news/

▶️ MEK: https://english.mojahedin.org/

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US). Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

