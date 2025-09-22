NoPayn Turns Frustration into Innovation with Radical Transparency Approach

ASNIèRES-SUR-SEINE, FRANCE, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoPayn today announced the launch of its merchant services platform built on a principle of radical transparency. Founded by Theis Nordahl, the company was created in response to widespread frustration among businesses facing high fees, inflexible contracts, and limited support.

Radical Transparency as a Core Principle

NoPayn’s model eliminates setup fees, hidden charges, and fine print. Every cost is disclosed upfront, supported by a live calculator that allows merchants to estimate fees before signing up. “You’ll never get a surprise invoice from us,” said Theis Nordahl, Founder of NoPayn.

Support for Underserved Businesses

The platform is designed with high-risk merchants in mind—companies often underserved or excluded by traditional providers. NoPayn offers dedicated account managers, free plugin setup, and direct support to help these businesses access reliable payment solutions.

Flexible Commitments

To ensure fairness, NoPayn provides all services on a rolling monthly basis rather than binding long-term contracts. This approach allows merchants to scale or exit according to their needs.

Commitment to Sustainability

Beyond payments, NoPayn integrates reforestation and climate offset initiatives into its operations, enabling merchants to align with broader environmental goals.

A Vision for Ethical Fintech

By combining transparency, sustainability, and support, NoPayn aims to set a new benchmark for merchant-first service in the fintech industry.

Visit NoPayn.io to see how transparent payments should work.

Read Theis Nordahl’s full story on Xraised.com.

