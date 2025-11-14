At Home Care Supplies and Evertreen Partner to Support Growth, Community, and Long-Term Renewal

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Home Care Supplies, a family-owned home-care equipment company dedicated to helping caregivers support their loved ones with dignity, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Evertreen to sponsor tree-planting initiatives that create lasting benefits for communities around the world.


Care That Continues to Grow

Founded from personal caregiving experience, At Home Care Supplies understands how important it is to make a meaningful difference—whether in someone’s home or across the globe. Through this collaboration with Evertreen, the company is extending its mission of compassion by helping plant and monitor trees that contribute to renewed landscapes, improved livelihoods for farmers, and thriving local environments.


Support at Home, Support Beyond

Just as At Home Care Supplies helps families create safer, more comfortable homecare spaces, this partnership helps nurture growth beyond the walls of the home. With Evertreen’s transparent tracking system, each tree is assigned GPS coordinates, allowing supporters to witness the positive impact as fields flourish over time.


A Legacy Rooted in Purpose

“At Home Care Supplies was founded to honor the care we provided within our own family,” says the company’s founder. “Partnering with Evertreen allows us to carry that legacy forward—planting seeds of hope, renewal, and connection for communities worldwide.”

Evertreen celebrates the partnership, emphasizing that meaningful, long-term change is nurtured when mission-driven companies choose to invest in growth that benefits both people and the places they call home.

