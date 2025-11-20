Revolutionizing Water Systems with Andrew Boyle – A Groundbreaking Interview on Smart Water Technology

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised Talks to Andrew Boyle: Transforming Water Utilities with Smart Leak Detection and Data Integration

Xraised, a platform dedicated to exploring cutting-edge industry innovations, recently sat down with Andrew Boyle, co-founder of Utilimatics, a forward-thinking data and civil engineering firm specializing in smart water systems. In this exclusive interview, Boyle shared insights into how his company is using advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and hydraulic models to change the way water utilities detect leaks, manage resources, and optimize their operations.



Utilimatics: The Future of Smart Water Solutions

Utilimatics is transforming the landscape of water system management with a powerful platform designed to monitor, detect, and respond to leaks in municipal water infrastructure. Through the integration of real-time data, hydraulic modeling, and remote monitoring technologies, the firm provides utilities with unprecedented visibility into their water networks. The platform’s advanced leak detection capabilities allow utilities to pinpoint problems faster and more accurately, saving both time and resources.

Andrew Boyle explained, “Our platform is designed to operate like a mapping app on your phone, but for water systems. It provides real-time data on water flow, demand, and pressure, helping utilities detect leaks and address issues with greater speed and accuracy.”



Smart Water Systems: Addressing Industry Challenges

The water utility industry has long faced challenges with traditional leak detection methods, which are often slow and imprecise. With global population growth, climate change, and aging infrastructure, these issues are more pressing than ever. Utilimatics is at the forefront of addressing these challenges by using cutting-edge data analytics and technology to streamline operations.

Boyle pointed out that, “In the past, leak detection would often take months, if not years. With our platform, utilities can detect leaks within a day of occurrence, allowing for rapid response and saving significant amounts of water and money.”



Customer Impact: Success Stories in the Field

The impact of Utilimatics’ platform has been profound. Customers have praised its ability to rapidly locate leaks, resulting in substantial savings for utilities. One notable success story involved a public utility that, using the platform’s novel leak detection technique, was able to locate a leak within three blocks in just a few hours. This process previously could have taken weeks or months to achieve.

The platform’s real-time feedback loop not only improves operational efficiency but also reduces the financial and environmental burden associated with water leaks. Boyle shared that, “By enabling utilities to address leaks faster, our technology helps conserve valuable water resources, reduce non-revenue water, and streamline labor-intensive tasks.”



Sustainability and Growth: The Road Ahead for Utilimatics

Looking ahead, Andrew Boyle is focused on expanding Utilimatics’ reach and impact. The company is working with larger and more complex water utilities to further enhance its platform’s capabilities and scale. As environmental responsibility becomes a growing priority, Utilimatics is committed to creating sustainable solutions for the water sector.

“We are constantly improving our software practices to reduce energy consumption while also helping utilities conserve water and optimize their resources,” Boyle said.



