Vancouver Civic Theatres Announces 2025/26 National Geographic Live Speaker Series Season at the Vancouver Playhouse

Vancouver Civic Theatres announces the lineup for its 2025/26 National Geographic Live Season, National Geographic’s touring speaker series.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vancouver Civic Theatres (VCT) proudly announces their 2025/26 National Geographic Live Season , National Geographic’s renowned touring speaker series that brings to life the awe-inspiring stories of explorers and industry trailblazers. Taking place from October 2025 to April 2026 at the Vancouver Playhouse, VCT’s 2025/26 season features three captivating shows, each promising an extraordinary experience as National Geographic's most dynamic and entertaining speakers take the stage – From Roots to Canopy with ecologist Nalini Nadkarni (October 15, 2025), Cosmic Adventures with NASA aerospace engineer Tracy Drain (February 12, 2026), and Untangling the Mind with neuroscientist Steve Ramirez (April 21, 2026).Nat Geo Live events immerse audiences in the world of discovery, with breathtaking imagery, compelling footage, and riveting first-person narratives from distinguished scientists, conservationists, and adventurers. Covering a diverse array of topics including the complex ecology of tree canopies, deep space exploration, and the neuroscience of memory, VCT’s 2025/26 season kicks off in the clouds with tree canopy ecologist Nalini Nadkarni, then invites audiences behind the scenes on spacecraft builds with aerospace engineer Tracy Drain, and ends with an expedition deep inside the brain led by neuroscientist Steve Ramirez. As the season unfolds, patrons will be transported across the globe and beyond through gripping narratives and astonishing discoveries.From Roots to CanopyNalini Nadkarni | Tree Canopy EcologistOctober 15, 2025 | 7:30pm | Vancouver PlayhouseTrees have provided food, protection, and wonder for humans throughout history. We go on assignment in Costa Rica with tree canopy ecologist and National Geographic Explorer Nalini Nadkarni to climb into the clouds and dangle from the branches. Experience the magnificent wildlife and incredible science that is happening in the vast, hidden worlds suspended above our heads. Cosmic AdventuresTracy Drain | Aerospace EngineerFebruary 12, 2026 | 7:30pm | Vancouver PlayhouseDiscover the marvels of our cosmic backyard through the eyes of the robotic spacecraft sent out to explore it. Aerospace engineer and National Geographic Explorer Tracy Drain works at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to develop, test, and operate the complex machines that uncover some of the countless mysteries within (and way beyond!) our solar system. Among her projects: rovers on Mars, a mission to Jupiter, and a hunt for exoplanets that reshaped our entire understanding of the galaxy.Untangling the MindSteve Ramirez | NeuroscientistApril 21, 2026 | 7:30pm | Vancouver PlayhouseThe human brain is an electrical web of 100 trillion connections that has made everything possible, from campfires to lunar landers. We go on assignment with neuroscientist and National Geographic Explorer Steve Ramirez in his lab to witness brains in action, starting with a common research partner: mice.Come explore the foundations of human thoughts, emotions, and memories to see what really makes us, us.Single tickets range from $45 to $70. For tickets and information, please visit vancouvercivictheatres.com For more information on National Geographic Live and other National Geographic events, please visit natgeolive.com.⮚ Media images and logos can be downloaded here (credits included in file name).⮚ Interviews with Vancouver Civic Theatres and National Geographic Live speakers are available upon request (subject to availability).

