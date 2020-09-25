Discover Secret Central America this Winter, Safely
Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize and Honduras are preparing to welcome travelers back to paradiseVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central America is preparing to welcome travelers to a haven of hot sun, warm sands and exhilarating adventures – and there are plenty of surprises, hidden delights and enchanting secrets to discover as travelers will see on newly launched travel portal secretcentralamerica.com. This winter, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize and Honduras beckon visitors – once it’s safe to travel – with an array of unforgettable sights and activities perfect for families, couples and groups of friends seeking a much-needed escape into the sun.
Nicaragua – Claiming the largest tropical rainforest north of the Amazon – home to seven percent of the planet’s biodiversity – Nicaragua is a land of volcanoes, mountains, lakes and vibrant colonial towns, bookended by the dazzling Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean. Here, outdoor enthusiasts will find a picturesque playground boasting thrilling adventures like sandboarding down the 728-metre Cerro Negro, an active volcano whose summit rewards hikers with panoramic views; climbing Maderas, one of two volcanoes on Ometepe Island, where petroglyphs, waterfalls and a romantic lagoon in the volcano’s crater transport visitors to an otherworldly paradise; and ziplining atop unspoiled rainforest, enhanced by vistas of majestic volcanoes and songs from jungle birds.
Guatemala – A cultural hotspot in Central America, Guatemala houses historic colonial architecture, charming cobbled streets and intriguing Mayan ruins. The ruins of Tikal, one of the most impressive archaeological sites in Central America, is an ideal place for cultural explorers of all ages to learn about Mayan culture, with more than 3,000 traditional structures ranging from pyramids and plazas to temples and an acropolis. The ruins sit in Tikal National Park, a biosphere reserve home to monkeys, tropical birds and other wildlife. Also a must-visit: Antigua, a unique city that has preserved its traditional architecture, with ruins incorporated into newly constructed buildings, and several churches and museums bringing the country’s cultural heritage to life.
Belize – Belize is paradise for divers, swimmers, snorkelers and sea kayakers, with the glittering waters of the Caribbean Sea attracting sun-worshippers from around the world. The Instagram-worthy Blue Hole Natural Monument is a must-see: here, mesmerizing azure waters, reef sharks and plenty of nearby caves lure newbie and expert divers alike. Glover’s Reef Atoll is just as beautiful, comprising a series of islands perched atop a submerged mountain ridge; wildlife on show includes stingrays, turtles and colourful fish. For a more intense thrill, pay a visit to Shark Ray Alley, where the moody predators circle among coral and other marine life; or, tube float along the river winding through Nohoch ch’en Caves, deep beneath the earth’s surface.
Honduras – Relaxation and wellness take centre in stage in Honduras, which is home to idyllic beaches, tranquil lakes, lush jungles and the Bay Islands, where opportunities to beach-hop are plentiful. The largest of the islands is Roatán, ringed by abundant coral reefs and boasting clear waters, gently swaying palm trees and a small town where visitors can visit with dolphins and stroll pretty gardens. In La Tigra National Park, travellers will find a soothing sanctuary soaring 2,270 metres into the sky where a cloud forest harbors ocelots, pumas, monkeys and tropical birds like toucans and trogons. And in Cayos Cochinos, an undeveloped archipelago, rustic eco-resorts, huts and hammocks await visitors seeking a quiet escape from the everyday.
Currently, US citizens are advised to refrain from international travel as a precaution against COVID-19. Some countries in Central America have reopened their borders and airports, with enhanced screening procedures in place for travellers and stringent health protocols implemented at hotels, restaurants, attractions and activities. For up-to-date travel information, visit Central America Tourism Agency’s COVID-19 resource page.
