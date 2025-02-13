Behavioral Tech Innovator Named 2025 Georgia Titan 100 Honoree

2025 Titan 100 Award Winner, Hugh Massie

DNA Behavior, a company known for its groundbreaking behavioral assessments, is once again recognized for its exceptional leadership.

I am honored to be recognized as a Titan 100 for the second time. This award is a testament to our commitment to helping businesses worldwide through self-awareness and data-driven decision-making.” — Hugh Massie, Chairman and Founder, DNA Behavior

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hugh Massie, chairman and founder of DNA Behavior, has been named a Titan 100 honoree for the second year in a row, celebrating his phenomenal leadership and impact in the behavioral data analytics industry. He is the visionary who brought behavioral insights to practical use across businesses worldwide. And DNA Behavior’s latest innovation, the award-winning Digital Scan, has kept the spotlight squarely on him and his company.The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, acknowledging their vision, leadership, and influence across industries. Collectively, the 2025 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ over 136,000 individuals and generate over $61 billion in annual revenue. This year’s honorees will be featured in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on May 8, 2025, at the Delta Flight Museum.A Legacy of Innovation and LeadershipHugh Massie’s leadership has propelled DNA Behavior to the forefront of behavioral intelligence. The technology they have created unlocks human potential through behavioral insights, transforming industries from financial services to corporate leadership.Massie and his fellow honorees will be celebrated at the Titan 100 awards event at the Delta Flight Museum—a premier gathering of Georgia’s most accomplished business leaders, featuring networking opportunities and an unforgettable evening of recognition.About DNA BehaviorDNA Behavior has pioneered behavioral intelligence solutions for over two decades, helping businesses better understand their teams and clients. With data-driven insights and cutting-edge technology, the company continues to shape the future of behavioral finance, workplace culture, and leadership development.The Digital Scan, the company’s flagship technology, provides instant access to behavioral insights without the need for traditional questionnaires. This latest development revolutionizes how businesses access and utilize behavioral data to connect with people.

