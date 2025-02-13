Behavioral Tech Innovator Named 2025 Georgia Titan 100 Honoree
DNA Behavior, a company known for its groundbreaking behavioral assessments, is once again recognized for its exceptional leadership.
The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, acknowledging their vision, leadership, and influence across industries. Collectively, the 2025 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ over 136,000 individuals and generate over $61 billion in annual revenue. This year’s honorees will be featured in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on May 8, 2025, at the Delta Flight Museum.
A Legacy of Innovation and Leadership
Hugh Massie’s leadership has propelled DNA Behavior to the forefront of behavioral intelligence. The technology they have created unlocks human potential through behavioral insights, transforming industries from financial services to corporate leadership.
Massie and his fellow honorees will be celebrated at the Titan 100 awards event at the Delta Flight Museum—a premier gathering of Georgia’s most accomplished business leaders, featuring networking opportunities and an unforgettable evening of recognition.
About DNA Behavior
DNA Behavior has pioneered behavioral intelligence solutions for over two decades, helping businesses better understand their teams and clients. With data-driven insights and cutting-edge technology, the company continues to shape the future of behavioral finance, workplace culture, and leadership development.
The Digital Scan, the company’s flagship technology, provides instant access to behavioral insights without the need for traditional questionnaires. This latest development revolutionizes how businesses access and utilize behavioral data to connect with people.
Faith Fisher
DNA Behavior Solutions, LLC
+1 866-791-8992
press@dnabehavior.com
The Secret Ingredient to Organizational Success
Legal Disclaimer:
