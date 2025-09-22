Atlas Power and Sovereign Digital Infrastructure Execute MOU to Advance Domestic Canadian AI Data Center Infrastructure

Partnership to Deliver Sustainable, AI-Ready Power and Data Infrastructure Across North America

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Power Technologies Inc. (“Atlas”), a leader in advanced supercapacitor energy storage, and Sovereign Digital Infrastructure (“Sovereign”), an integrated power and data center projects company, that provides the critical foundation for artificial intelligence, jointly announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding. This Memorandum forms the foundational agreement, and outlines the strategic partnership aligning Atlas’s cutting-edge supercapacitor energy storage technology, with Sovereign’s mission to deliver the critical infrastructure that supports artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and next-generation digital systems.Together, this partnership will leverage Atlas’s technology and Sovereign’s well-advanced Mihta Askiy data center project, to successfully execute the vision for Sovereign’s Mihta Askiy Project. Featuring 650 MW of dedicated on-site natural gas power generation, with the grid as backup, the Mihta Askiy Project is engineered to meet the most demanding AI workloads. Its design enables high-performance computing and supports the next generation of digital technologies.Through this Memorandum, Atlas and Sovereign will also collaborate on additional opportunities to integrate Atlas’s high-performance energy storage into Sovereign’s pipeline of large-scale developments, further expanding Canada’s reach into the AI landscape with domestic Sovereign Digital Infrastructure.“Partnering with Sovereign Digital Infrastructure is a major step forward in demonstrating how Atlas’s supercapacitor technology can strengthen the power systems of AI data centers,” said Mitchell Miller, CEO of Atlas Power Technologies. “By combining reliable, sustainable energy storage with Sovereign’s visionary infrastructure projects, we can ensure resilience and performance at scale for AI and high-performance computing.”“The innovative, Canada-made solution developed by Atlas is not only highly reliable but also cost-effective. It will empower world-class data centers to seamlessly connect to power grids while minimizing impacts on grid operators and other generation assets. This, in turn, will significantly enhance the overall reliability of the grid,” said Darin Watson, Chief Technology Officer of Sovereign Digital Infrastructure. Mihta Askiy is a majority-owned enterprise of the Woodland Cree First Nation (51%) and Sovereign Digital Infrastructure (49%), designed to feature 650 MW of on-site natural gas power generation. The site includes existing permitting and power infrastructure and sits as one of Canada’s most advanced AI data center projects.Sovereign Digital Infrastructure is a Calgary-based developer of integrated power and data center projects. The company provides the critical foundation for artificial intelligence enabling a future of high-performance computing and the next generation of digital technologies.Atlas Power Technologies is a majority-owned indigenous organization, and Canada’s only domestic supercapacitor manufacturer and system integrator. Atlas offers state-of-the-art high-power energy storage solutions designed to meet the power system needs of critical AI data center infrastructure.Media Contact:Sovereign Digital InfrastructureMichaela FreyMedia and Government Relationsm.frey@albertacounsel.com+1 (403) 977-7856

