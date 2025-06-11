Atlas Power Technologies Achieves UL810A Certification for its Supercapacitor at Industry-Leading Rated Current of 200A

This certification sets a new bar for the industry.” — Mitchell Miller, CEO of Atlas Power

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Power Technologies has achieved a new global benchmark in supercapacitor performance with the announcement of its updated UL 810A certification for its dry-electrode supercapacitor cells, now rated at 200A continuous charge and discharge, the highest current rating ever certified under UL 810A for any commercial supercapacitor cell.This milestone, evaluated and certified by CSA Group, reinforces Atlas’s position as a world leader in safe, high-power energy storage. The 200A rating reflects both the thermal resilience and electrical integrity of Atlas’s proprietary 2.7V 3800F cylindrical cell platform, which utilizes a dry-electrode process free of toxic solvents, such as NMP.“This certification sets a new bar for the industry,” said Mitch Miller, CEO of Atlas Power Technologies. “The ability to charge and discharge at 200A continuously opens doors for high-ramp-rate and high-power applications like AI data centers, grid support, and industrial power systems. It proves that supercapacitors are not only safer but also they’re faster and more powerful than ever before.”UL 810A is the leading safety standard for electrochemical capacitors (supercapacitors), and this updated listing reflects rigorous performance testing under extreme thermal and electrical stress. By achieving a certified 200A current rating, Atlas has validated its cell technology for real-world deployments requiring ultra-high cycle rates and millisecond response time.“This isn’t just a certification, it's validation of the core performance advantage we’ve engineered into our platform,” added Ali Khosrozadeh, Chief Scientific Officer of Atlas Power Technologies. “Our dry electrode architecture was designed for high current from day one. Now it’s officially certified at a level no one else in the world has reached.”Engineered for the AI eraAtlas’s 200A-certified supercapacitor cells are designed to meet the demanding power requirements of modern AI data centers and industrial applications, where systems must respond instantly to fluctuating loads. These cells enable ultra-high peak power delivery, seamless integration into high-ramp-rate infrastructure, and long-cycle-life energy storage, all without the thermal risks associated with batteries. Their scalable module and system configurations are built to align with modern safety standards, making them a reliable and forward-ready solution for next-generation energy storage systems.About Atlas Power TechnologiesAtlas Power Technologies is a Canadian innovator in supercapacitor energy systems, focused on building the safest and most powerful energy storage platforms for grid, industrial, and AI computer infrastructure. With a proprietary dry-electrode cell design and industry-first certifications, Atlas is driving the shift to safer, faster, and more sustainable energy.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.