CiaoFlorence to Participate in TTG Travel Experience 2025
Participation in the event reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening existing partnerships, establishing new collaborations, and sharing strategies for sustainable growth. It also represents an opportunity to acknowledge the network of relationships that has contributed to the company’s development over the years.
During the fair, CiaoFlorence will present several new initiatives that have already attracted strong interest from industry stakeholders:
- CiaoFoodies, a new line of cooking classes and wine-focused experiences rooted in authentic Italian traditions;
- CiaoWedding, a service dedicated to bespoke wedding planning throughout Italy;
- CiaoActive, offering guided bike tours in Florence and the Chianti region, with newly developed routes;
- CiaoAccessibility, focused on inclusive, tailor-made experiences for travellers with limited mobility;
- CiaoLuxury, the division offering high-end, fully customised travel experiences.
These projects reflect the company’s strategic focus on innovation, diversification, and inclusivity, with the goal of meeting the evolving expectations of the global travel market.
Veronica Migliorini
CiaoFlorence tours and travel srl
+39 055 354044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
CiaoFlorence
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.