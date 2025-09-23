CiaoFlorence to Participate in TTG Travel Experience 2025

Ciao Florence - Italian Experiences discover Italy with walking and bike tours

FLORENCE, TUSCANY, ITALY, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CiaoFlorence Tours & Travel is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming edition of TTG Travel Experience in Rimini, one of the most important events in the Italian tourism sector. This annual trade show is a key moment for industry professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and discover new market trends.Participation in the event reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening existing partnerships, establishing new collaborations, and sharing strategies for sustainable growth. It also represents an opportunity to acknowledge the network of relationships that has contributed to the company’s development over the years.During the fair, CiaoFlorence will present several new initiatives that have already attracted strong interest from industry stakeholders:- CiaoFoodies, a new line of cooking classes and wine-focused experiences rooted in authentic Italian traditions;- CiaoWedding, a service dedicated to bespoke wedding planning throughout Italy;- CiaoActive, offering guided bike tours in Florence and the Chianti region, with newly developed routes;- CiaoAccessibility, focused on inclusive, tailor-made experiences for travellers with limited mobility - CiaoLuxury, the division offering high-end, fully customised travel experiences.These projects reflect the company’s strategic focus on innovation, diversification, and inclusivity, with the goal of meeting the evolving expectations of the global travel market.

