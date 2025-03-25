CiaoFlorence Launches Two New Full-Day Tours Departing from Milan

Italian Luxury Experiences Ciao Florence - Italian Experiences

CiaoFlorence is pleased to announce the launch of two new excursions from Milan, to experience Lake Como and 5 Terre stunning landscapes.

FLORENCE, TUSCANY, ITALY, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CiaoFlorence Tours & Travel is pleased to announce the launch of two new exclusive full-day excursions departing from Milan : “ Cinque Terre Day Trip from Milan ” and “A Day of Wonder Discovering Como, Bellagio and Lugano from Milan with Lake Como Cruise.”These new tours expand CiaoFlorence’s offerings in Northern Italy and provide travelers with unique opportunities to experience some of the country’s most stunning landscapes and iconic destinations.The Cinque Terre Day Trip from Milan invites guests to discover the breathtaking beauty of the Ligurian coast, exploring the famous seaside villages of Monterosso, Vernazza, and Manarola. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Cinque Terre captivates visitors with its colorful architecture, dramatic cliffs, and deep cultural heritage. The tour includes round-trip transportation, a professional tour leader, a scenic boat ride along the coast, a taste of limoncino, and free time to explore each picturesque village.Meanwhile, the Day of Wonder Discovering Como, Bellagio, and Lugano from Milan with Lake Como Cruise offers a cross-border journey through the elegance of Lake Como and the Swiss charm of Lugano. Starting in Como, participants enjoy a panoramic cruise on the lake with views of luxurious villas and alpine landscapes. The tour continues with a visit to the romantic village of Bellagio, known as the “pearl of Lake Como,” before crossing into Switzerland for a relaxing afternoon in Lugano, famous for its lakeside promenade, high-end shopping, and serene mountain views.These new departures reflect CiaoFlorence’s ongoing commitment to delivering unforgettable travel experiences while maintaining the highest standards of quality and customer care. By expanding its operations to include Milan-based tours, the company is responding to growing traveler demand for expertly guided day trips that combine comfort, discovery, and cultural depth.

