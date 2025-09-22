Vera Clinic Launches Vera Academy: A National First in Hair Transplantation Training

., ., TURKEY, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- .Vera Clinic has officially unveiled Vera Academy , the first and only training program in Turkey to be certified by both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education for professional hair transplantation education. This milestone cements Vera Clinic’s role as a pioneer in advancing medical standards and shaping the country’s next generation of transplant specialists, further strengthening its reputation as the best hair transplant clinic in Turkey “For years, Turkey has been recognized worldwide as the capital of hair transplantation,” said Kazım Sepahi, CEO of Vera Clinic. “Now, with Vera Academy, we are not only treating patients but also preparing the next generation of doctors with internationally recognized standards.”A Track Record of Certified ExcellenceVera Clinic has already demonstrated its ability to raise national training standards through Vera Academy’s first program, a Ministry of Health–certified course in aesthetic and cosmetic applications. That earlier academy, led by Dr. Hamit Göz, offered a one-week intensive on facial cosmetic procedures and Botox, combining theory, live model demonstrations, and supervised practice. It enriched the official syllabus with guest lecturers from Cerrahpaşa Hospital and unique additions like psychology-based patient communication training; a step that participants praised as transformative. All 12 spots filled immediately, and demand quickly exceeded capacity, establishing Vera Academy as a trusted name in professional medical education.Raising the Bar for Medical TrainingVera Academy delivers hands-on, physician-led instruction that mirrors real surgical environments rather than classroom simulations. Doctors train directly on:.) Advanced FUE, DHI, and Sapphire FUE methods for graft survival rates that consistently exceed 92–95% according to internal audits aligned with ISHRS guidance..) Natural hairline design principles refined over 40,000 successful procedures performed by Vera Clinic’s surgeons..) Donor area management and preservation strategies that minimize long-term scarring and maintain graft density for future procedures.By combining surgical artistry with evidence-based practice, the Academy answers a long-standing gap in Turkey’s booming health tourism sector: standardized, ministry-endorsed education for transplant physicians.National Impact and Global ReachTurkey performs an estimated 750,000 hair transplants annually (ISHRS, 2023). Until now, formalized training under government oversight was unavailable. The Academy’s certification ensures quality control at scale, which strengthens Turkey’s reputation among the 90+ countries from which Vera Clinic draws patients. It also protects local patients by guaranteeing that doctors understand advanced donor-preservation ethics and infection control protocols that meet European standards.About Vera ClinicFounded in 2013 in Istanbul, the signature Vera Clinic expertise is a global leader in Sapphire FUE hair transplantation, stem cell hair therapy, Oxycure Therapy (the only in-house hyperbaric oxygen therapy in Turkey) and advanced aesthetic procedures. The clinic’s commitment to safety, innovation, and patient experience with a fair hair transplant cost has earned partnerships such as its recent Houston Rockets collaboration, symbolizing international trust. Through Vera Academy, Vera Clinic now extends that commitment to the education of Turkey’s next generation of transplant surgeons.

