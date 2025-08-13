Industry report highlights ten notable hair transplant clinics in Turkey for 2025, reflecting the country’s growing role in global medical tourism.

İSTANBUL, NOT APPLICABLE, TURKEY, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly compiled report highlights ten hair transplant clinics in Turkey for 2025, reflecting the country’s continued role as a leading destination in global medical tourism. Over the past decade, Turkey has combined competitive pricing with advancements in medical technology, attracting patients from Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and beyond.The list was compiled using publicly available information, patient-reported outcomes, surgeon credentials, and adoption of modern techniques such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), Direct Hair Implantation (DHI), and regenerative therapies.1. Vera Clinic – IstanbulRecognized as the best hair transplant clinic in Turkey by The European Awards in Medicine, Vera Clinic offers Sapphire FUE, in-house hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and advanced regenerative treatments. Services include unshaven transplants for women, Afro-hair specialization, and an 18-month growth guarantee.Starting Price: €2,990 (all-inclusive)2. ASMED – Dr. Koray Erdoğan – IstanbulInternationally regarded for a precise, hands-on approach, Dr. Erdoğan’s clinic performs detailed DHI and Sapphire FUE procedures, with expertise in high-density hairline design and natural angle restoration.Starting Price: €3 per graft3. HLC Clinic – AnkaraKnown for surgeon-led procedures and manual FUE methods, HLC maintains low transection rates and aims for natural density in results.Starting Price: €3 per graft4. Dr. Keser Clinic – IstanbulLed by Dr. Muttalip Keser, this clinic accepts a limited number of cases annually to ensure precision, using micro-instruments for high-accuracy graft placement and minimal scarring.Starting Price: €8,750 (2,500 grafts)5. Armamed (Dr. Erkan Demirsoy) – IstanbulCombining technical precision with transparent pricing, Armamed has a consistent track record in natural density restoration and patient care.Starting Price: €5,0006. Estenove – IstanbulOffers Sapphire FUE, DHI, stem cell therapy, PRP, and Comfort-In needle-free anesthesia in a single flat-rate package, performed in a JCI-accredited hospital setting. The clinic emphasizes safety, natural results, and structured aftercare.Starting Price: €3,750 (flat-rate)7. AHD Clinic – AntalyaDr. Hakan Doğanay’s clinic is recognized for designing natural, soft hairlines. All procedures are performed manually, and patients recover in Antalya’s coastal environment.Starting Price: €4,000 (3,000 grafts)8. CapilClinic – Istanbul & MadridWith branches in Istanbul and Madrid, CapilClinic offers packages of up to 5,000 grafts, providing flexibility for patients from different regions.Starting Price: €2,4909. Medicana International – IstanbulA hospital-based facility offering round-the-clock care, suitable for patients with medical conditions or those who prefer a full-service medical setting.Starting Price: €3 per graft10. Transmed Clinic – IstanbulEstablished in 1994, Transmed provides treatments for both male and female patients, as well as scar repair and complementary therapies.Starting Price: €3 per graft

