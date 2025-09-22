ScribeEMR Presents AI Scribing, and Coding at NRHA

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeEMR , a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions, virtual scribing, coding and medical office services, will present its full range of solutions for maximizing revenue and ensuring compliance at the National Rural Health Association’s (NRHA) Critical Access Hospital Conference, Sept. 24-25, at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri.Rural healthcare experts from ScribeEMR, and its medical coding subsidiary, CodeEMR , will be available at Booth #501 to discuss customizable solutions for maximizing revenue and ensuring compliance“ScribeEMR and CodeEMR professionals understand the complexities of supporting rural healthcare providers and critical access hospitals,” says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Cielsa. “Navigating the documentation, coding, and reimbursement structures for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payers requires specialized expertise. Our virtual medical scribes and medical coders focus on providing accurate medical charting and coding so providers can focus on patient care, improve efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce burnout.”Medical Scribing and Coding Solutions for Rural HealthcareScribeEMR’s remote medical scribes communicate virtually with physicians via a laptop, a smartphone, a tablet, or another two-way communication device during a patient visit. Scribes enter notes in the EMR, update charts, clarify information, and make suggestions to comply with Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) quality measures. Most charts are closed the same day, which reduces backlog, streamlines workflow, and increases revenue with quicker billing and more free time available to see more patients.ScribeRyte AI delivers close to100% accurate clinical notes generated instantly during a patient visit. With minimal training, the ScribeRyte AI system intuitively monitors a physician’s charting habits and the details of a patient’s medical history, and predicts what should be included in each note, saving hours of valuable time. Seamless EMR integration optimizes workflow efficiency. ScribeRyte AI also generates codes that serve as a reference guide to correctly capture billable aspects of a patient encounter.CodeEMR’s team of AAPC and AHIMA-certified remote coders provides the specialty medical coding services needed to address the challenges and requirements of financially vulnerable rural health clinics and critical care hospitals. Coding audits and meticulous coding practices capture accurate reimbursement for all services provided.“What you don’t know about the latest medical coding compliance requirements for your particular practice or rural health center can hurt you and cost you revenue,” says Vice President of Coding Business Development Paul Ferrazza. “CodeEMR’s Michelle Anderson, an AAPC certified professional coder with more than 20 years of experience working with community health centers and FQHCs, will be available at the conference to answer coding questions and help steer attendees in the right direction.”About NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital ConferenceThe National Rural Health Association’s Critical Access Hospital Conferences provides over 40 educational and networking opportunities for clinic and hospital professionals and board members serving rural America to bring home real, relevant solutions learned from experts across the country.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR is a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions and live, real-time virtual medical coding, scribing, and medical office services for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. For two consecutive years, ScribeEMR has been ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in the 2025 and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports. ScribeEMR is also the highest rated company in KLAS Research’s Virtual Scribing Services 2024 report. Highly trained U.S. and overseas teams partner with healthcare providers and health systems to improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. ScribeRyte AI delivers physician-guided, AI-driven medical charting with unprecedented speed, close to 100% accuracy, and many personalized capabilities.For more information visit www.scribeemr.com Follow us on: LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/scribeemr/ Twitter ( https://twitter.com/scribeemr?lang=en YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nw07DOFQ34U

