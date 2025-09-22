Tampa Florida Krewe of Europa to appear in the Cottbus Germany Carnival

Celebrating Carnival in Sabac Serbia

Europa has celebrated across the America’s and Europe in many parades and carnivals, but now setting their eyes on Cottbus to appear in front of carnival spectators and to witness the unique ‘Zampern” — Karen Bachler

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Krewe of Europa , a Tampa Florida USA based 501c3 social and philanthropy organization with members across the United States and Europe has announced they are traveling to Cottbus Germany to appear in the Cottbus Carnival also known as the Sorbian Carnival February 4-10, 2026.Amidst the visual kaleidoscope of German Carnival lies its beating heart—the music. A medley of traditional tunes and contemporary beats, the soundscape of Carnival is as integral to the festivities as the parades and costumes. It is the music that sets the tempo of the celebration, inviting you, the reveler, to step into the dance of a community united in festivity.From the swelling brass bands that energize the parade routes to the boisterous sing-alongs in packed beer tents, the music of Carnival is diverse and pervasive. In the Rhineland, you’ll find yourself swept up by the infectious rhythms of ‘Karnevalsmusik.’ This genre, specific to the season, mixes local folk melodies with pop and rock, creating an eclectic soundtrack that can get even the most reluctant of dancers tapping their feet.“The Krewe of Europa has been fortunate to celebrate across the America’s and Europe in many parades and carnivals, but are now setting their eyes on Cottbus Germany to appear in front of thousands of carnival spectators and to witness the unique ‘Zampern,’ a traditional Lusatian custom part of the Sorbs’ Carnival celebration, according to Karen Bachler, President of the Krewe of Europa.Accompanied by music, participants go from house to house collecting eggs, bacon, and money to prepare for the big parade. It’s a fascinating blend of Slavic and German Carnival customs, offering insight into the multicultural tapestry of the region.The Krewe of Europa is a Tampa, Florida-based, global social and philanthropy organization known as "America's Krewe". Their mission is to foster cultural exchange by participating in major international parades, bringing the American parade experience to global stages and building bridges between the U.S., Europe, and the Caribbean. The krewe supports veterans charities, most recently partnering with Stop Soldier Suicide.Additionally, the Krewe is featured on the new streaming show, Curiosity Abroad with the Krewe of Europa. "Curiosity Abroad with the Krewe of Europa" is a travel show that documents the Tampa-based Krewe of Europa's participation in international carnivals and parades. The show highlights cultural exchange and the Krewe's mission to bring the American parade experience to the world. The Krewe is a global organization known for its colorful floats and costumes, and has been featured in various international events and parades, including in Ireland, Belgium, and Montenegro.The Krewe of Europa represents The Age of Discovery, also known as the Age of Exploration and the Great Navigation's, a period in European history from the early 15th century to the early 19th century. This period in history has influenced the start of the new nation. Europa has members representing all 44 European Countries in colorful costumes of each country.Europa was formed by a global group of professionals that wanted to bring the US Gulf Coast krewe life to the world’s stage by following their motto of “Bringing Our Small World Together” while celebrating history. Europa travels to major parades across the globe, has appeared recently in the Juneau Alaska 4th of July celebrations, in St Patrick’s in, Boston, Tampa’s Gasparilla parade, America’s Hometown Thanksgiving in Plymouth Ma in 2021 celebrating the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving, annually at the Gatlinburg Tn Fantasy of Lights and has appeared across many carnival parades across Europe.

Curiosity Abroad with the Kewe of Europa

