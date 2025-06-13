Tampa Florida based Krewe of Europa to appear in the 2025 Sabac Serbia Karneval

Participating in the 2024 Karneval America's ambassadors building cultural bridges across the globe.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa Florida USA based Krewe of Europa also known as America’s Krewe has just announced that they are traveling to Sabac Serbia to appear in the 2025 Karneval Sabac in September 18th to 20th. This will be the first time a US parade krewe will be part of this cultural event.The city of Šabac, Serbia, hosts a vibrant Čivijaški Karneval, which is a significant cultural and tourist event. The carnival, also known as "Čivijada," gets its name from a local legend. The residents were said to have playfully removed linchpins from a ruler's carriage, leading to the nickname "čivijaši" (linch pinners).• The carnival is a lively celebration.• The streets feature colorful costumes, dancing, singing, and music.• A grand parade attracts thousands of spectators.The Čivijaški Karneval in Šabac is a unique celebration. It highlights the city's historical charm, cultural richness, and playful spirit, offering a range of entertainment for both locals and visitors.The Krewe of Europa, has members across the US and Europe that celebrates European traditions, heritage and cultures has appeared in parades from Alaska to Bulgaria. This marks a significant milestone for the Krewe as they expand their reach and share their cultural heritage with a broader audience. The Krewe's upcoming participation in Karneval Sabac provides an opportunity for them to showcase American-Europeans' cultural heritage and connect with others who share their passion."By participating in international events, the krewe not only brings the American parade experience to the world but also helps to foster cultural exchange and collaboration among different communities" according to Karen Bachler, President of the Krewe.In 2025, the Krewe has appeared in parades in Tampa Florida, Galway City Ireland and recently at the Tivat Montenegro International Carnival. Additional 2025 appearances include the NYC Halloween parade and a major Christmas parade to be announced later this year. In 2024, the Krewe of Europa was estimated to have been viewed by 3 million live spectators and 5 million television viewers. They are known for their colorful floats, costumes, and throws during parades.The event will be featured in a future episode of "Curiosity Abroad with the Krewe of Europa", a soon to be released travel show featuring carnivals across the world. For more information on the Krewe of Europa, visit www.kreweofeuropa.com

