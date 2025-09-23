R&B Artist Peabo J Announces his ‘Another Round Tour’ with a November 2025 Concert With Special Guests

R&B Soul Singer & Songwriter Rising Star R&B Singer Rising Star R&B Singer

A one-night-only concert event, Tampa, FL, will mark the first stop of his 2025/2026 USA Tour.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B Artist Peabo J Announces "Another Round Tour" kicking off with a November 2025 Concert with Special Guests!

Floridian rising R&B star Peabo J, who has built an audience of more than 1 million followers across platforms, will headline a special live concert this November 2025—the first of many dates launching his 2025/2026 USA Tour. The performance will highlight his latest hit alongside his signature blend of smooth vocals, modern R&B production, and fan-favorite tracks. In addition, a lineup of "well-known guest acts — both regional and local" will be announced in the coming weeks.

Born in Alabama and now based in Florida, Peabo J has built a loyal fanbase through his ability to deliver both soulful ballads and high-energy anthems. Known for hits like “Freak 4 U” (1.4 million YouTube views) and “Party the Night Away”, Peabo J is back with fresh new music and an electrifying live show.

Steadily rising as one of R&B’s most promising voices, Peabo J has earned attention for bridging classic soul influences with contemporary rhythms. His dynamic performances highlight his range as both a vocalist and entertainer, making every live show a unique experience.

The November concert represents Peabo J’s next major milestone, giving fans the chance to see his artistry in a large-scale setting with full production and curated collaborations.

Event Details:

📅 One Night Only – November 2025

📍 Location and exact date will be announced via Peabo J’s official social media in early October

🎟 Tickets available beginning November 1, 2025, at Eventbrite

“This concert is about creating an atmosphere that celebrates R&B in its purest form, while also pushing the sound forward,” said Peabo J. “I’m excited to share the stage with other incredible artists and deliver something memorable for my fans.”

For press inquiries, interviews, or credential requests, please contact:

Sapphire Touring & Concert Management

e: sewing@sapphireartists.com

