Sapphire Artists selects Ken Underwood as the new Vice President of Touring

VP of Touring Live Entertainment & Concert Tour Management

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sapphire Artists, a leading force in the live entertainment and concert promotion management industry, today announced the selection of Ken Underwood as Vice President of Touring. In this role, Ken will provide strategic leadership and direction for the company’s touring management division, focusing on long-term growth, business development, and strengthening high-level industry partnerships.

As Vice President of Touring, Ken will oversee the company's overall touring management strategy, identifying new opportunities, guiding expansion initiatives, and ensuring the delivery of world-class live experiences to audiences in the USA and worldwide. Ken’s position emphasizes shaping the division’s broader vision and driving sustainable growth across global markets.

“Ken brings exceptional expertise, vision, and leadership to our executive team,” said Company spokesman Solomon Ewing. “His deep understanding of the touring industry and ability to cultivate strong relationships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint and redefine the live entertainment management experience.”

With extensive industry experience and a proven 35-year record of success in the music business, Ken has established himself as a respected leader in the live music ecosystem. Ken’s career has been marked by a commitment to innovation, strategic growth, and fostering collaborations that benefit artists, partners, and fans alike. “I am honored to join the touring team at Sapphire Artists at such an exciting time for the live entertainment industry,” said Ken Underwood, the new Vice President of Touring. “Together, we will continue building on the company’s strong foundation, exploring new opportunities, and delivering unforgettable touring experiences around the world.”

About Sapphire Artists

Sapphire Artists is a premier live entertainment management company specializing in concert promotion, touring, and event production. With a global reach and a commitment to delivering extraordinary live experiences, Sapphire partners with world-class artists and venues to bring music fans unforgettable performances.

