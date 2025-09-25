Acara Healthcare Names Kerri Pendley Chief Executive Officer

Signaling New Era of Growth and Innovation in Care-at-Home

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acara Healthcare today announced the appointment of Kerri Pendley as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 8, 2025. Pendley, who has served as Interim CEO since October 2024, was unanimously confirmed by the Board of Directors in recognition of her leadership during a pivotal year for the organization.

With more than two decades of leadership experience in post-acute and home-based care, Pendley has guided Acara through a period of renewal and transformation. During her interim tenure, she stabilized operations, implemented cost-saving initiatives, and spearheaded a comprehensive growth strategy across Acara’s personal care, home health, and hospice service lines. Her leadership has also brought new strength to the executive team, positioning Acara to meet rising demand for care-at-home services throughout Texas.

“I am honored to lead Acara Healthcare into its next chapter,” said Pendley. “Our mission is simple, but urgent: help people live safely, comfortably, and with dignity at home. As workforce shortages and rising demand put pressure on the entire care-at-home industry, Acara is committed to building trust, accountability, and innovation into every aspect of our work. What sets us apart is the compassion of our employees, and I am dedicated to investing in them, our clients, and the communities we serve.”

The announcement comes at a time when providers across the nation are navigating reimbursement challenges, technology integration hurdles, and a historic wave of aging adults who prefer to receive care at home. Acara’s strategy under Pendley’s leadership centers on meeting these challenges head-on by investing in people, streamlining operations, and being a champion of a true community-integrated model.

“The Board has full confidence in Kerri’s ability to lead Acara forward,” said Mark Heaney, Chairman of the Board. “She brings both vision and proven execution, with a deep understanding of what patients, families, and providers need today. Her focus on culture, quality, and growth ensures Acara is positioned to not only meet industry demands but to lead in shaping the future of care-at-home.”

Acara Healthcare provides personal care, CLASS, home health, and hospice services across Texas, committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care while supporting its caregivers and strengthening the communities it serves. With Pendley at the helm, the company is poised to expand its impact and set a higher standard for what patients and families can expect from home-based care.

About Acara Healthcare

Acara Healthcare is a leading provider of personal care, CLASS, home health, and hospice services across Texas. Formed by the merger of five home care companies, Acara is built on values of integrity, respect, and compassion. With teams serving communities from Austin to McAllen, the organization is dedicated to delivering high-quality, personalized care that enables people to live safely and independently at home. Learn more at acarahealthcare.com.

