Momentum Healthcare & Technology Consulting Appoints Michelle Pickering as EVP

Adds Pickering’s deep private equity, operational, and M&A expertise to Momentum’s Leadership Team

I’ve led organizations through transformation and growth. At Momentum, I’m excited to help providers and innovators execute with confidence at every stage.” — Michelle Pickering

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momentum Healthcare and Technology Consulting today announced the appointment of Michelle Pickering as Executive Vice President. Pickering joins Founder & CEO Kristen Duell and Managing Partner & COO Chris Taylor, expanding the firm’s ability to help providers, investors, and innovators grow with clarity and confidence.

Pickering brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience as CEO, COO, and CXO across provider and private equity organizations. She has partnered extensively with private equity firms to execute acquisition strategies, conduct due diligence, and deliver sustainable EBITDA growth through operational transformation.

Her track record includes leading Paradigm Health as CEO, where she improved EBITDA margins by 5% in 120 days and sourced a $20M acquisition. As COO and Operating Partner for The Cranemere Group, she designed infrastructure for a new post-acute platform and conducted diligence on multiple $25M+ targets. She also founded and led MJP Consulting, advising providers and private equity groups on transaction readiness, operational turnarounds, and growth acceleration. Most recently, as Chief Experience Officer at Outpatient Imaging Affiliates, she drove $2.7M in EBITDA growth in 18 months and elevated patient satisfaction to the 94th percentile nationally.

“I have spent my career leading organizations through transformation and growth, often alongside private equity partners,” said Pickering. “Momentum’s independence and reputation for impact make this the perfect place to bring that experience to clients. I am excited to help providers and innovators execute with confidence at every stage of growth.”

“Michelle’s leadership strengthens Momentum at a critical time for our industry,” said Duell. “Her deep expertise in private equity, acquisitions, and operational execution complements our existing strengths and ensures we are positioned to deliver maximum value to clients navigating scale and transformation.”

Together, Duell, Taylor, and Pickering provide clients with strategic vision, operational precision, and unbiased guidance across the care-at-home and healthcare technology sectors.

About Momentum Healthcare and Technology Consulting

Momentum Healthcare and Technology Consulting is an independent, privately held advisory firm serving the care-at-home and healthcare technology industries. Founded by industry veteran Kristen Duell, Momentum helps providers, investors, and innovators accelerate growth, strengthen operations, and scale nationally with clarity and precision. With decades of combined leadership experience, the Momentum team delivers measurable impact and lasting results.

