Discover nature at MDC’s Horton Farm Conservation Area in Ste. Genevieve County

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to experience the natural beauty and recreation opportunities at Horton Farm Conservation Area.

This roughly 650-acre area blends forests, fields, and fishing waters, making it an ideal destination for both seasoned outdoorsmen and families seeking a fun day outdoors.

“Horton Farm is truly a place where families can unplug from the busyness of daily life and enjoy what Missouri’s outdoors has to offer,” said Jonathan Notch, MDC forester. “From hiking trails to fishing ponds, there’s something here for every age group and interest level.”

Activities for All Ages

Horton Farm CA provides a variety of activities designed to help visitors enjoy themselves and learn about nature:

Fishing and Boating: Several ponds throughout the property are regularly stocked with bass, catfish, and sunfish. Anglers can fish from the bank or bring small boats, kayaks, or canoes.

Hiking and Nature Trails: Gentle trails wind through wooded ridges and open fields, offering chances to spot deer, wild turkeys, rabbits, and a wide range of bird species. Trails are suitable for families with children.

Picnicking and Relaxation: Open spaces and shaded areas make the conservation area a perfect setting for a picnic, family gathering, or a quiet day of nature photography.

Wildlife and Bird Watching: Bring binoculars to catch glimpses of resident wildlife and seasonal migratory birds. Songbirds, hawks, and waterfowl are common sights.

Youth Outdoor Education: Horton Farm offers an excellent introduction to the outdoors for kids, with opportunities to learn about plant life, animal tracks, and conservation practices firsthand.

“One of the best things about Horton Farm is its accessibility,” said Notch. “You don’t have to travel far to find a place where kids can catch their first fish, families can walk together in nature, or birdwatchers can spot something new. It’s a real community asset.”

Regulations and Visitor Guidelines

To ensure the safety of visitors and the protection of natural resources, MDC reminds guests to follow these important regulations:

Hours: Open daily from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fishing: A valid Missouri fishing permit is required.

Boating: Only electric trolling motors are permitted; gasoline-powered motors are prohibited.

Hunting: Allowed in season with the appropriate permits. Visitors should be aware of hunting activity during peak seasons.

Prohibited Activities: Camping, open fires, swimming, target shooting, and horseback riding are not allowed.

Pets: Dogs are welcome but must remain leashed unless actively involved in permitted hunting activities.

Leave No Trace: Visitors should pack out all trash and remain on designated trails to protect plants and wildlife habitats.

A Place for the Community

Horton Farm CA is free and open to the public year-round.

“We want people to know that areas like Horton Farm belong to them,” added Notch. “By following the regulations and treating the land with care, every visitor helps ensure that future generations will have the same opportunities to fish, hike, and enjoy Missouri’s great outdoors.”

For more details on Horton Farm Conservation Area and other nearby conservation lands, visit www.mdc.mo.gov, and download the free MO Outdoors mobile app.