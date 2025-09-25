Recruiting for good Launches The Sweetest Book Club and Party for Tweens in LA

Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Book Club Party for Talented Tweens in LA. To attend need to RSVP and show up on time or you'll miss all the fun (social party for one hour) www.TheSweetestBookClub.com Made Just for Talented Tweens! Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Book Club Party for Talented Tweens in LA. To attend need to RSVP and show up on time or you'll miss all the fun (social party for one hour) www.TheSweetestBookClub.com Made Just for Talented Tweens! Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Book Club Party for Talented Tweens in LA. To attend need to RSVP and show up on time or you'll miss all the fun (social party for one hour) www.TheSweetestBookClub.com Made Just for Talented Tweens!

staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet programs and parties for talented girls.

Talented tweens attend The sweetest book club party to meet like-valued friends, learn something new, enjoy the sweetest treats, and have the time of their life!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to self-fund kids work programs. And fund sweet community solutions that make a lasting difference.Recruiting for Good is launching ' The Sweetest Book Club ' for talented tweens in LA. The staffing agency will sponsor monthly parties to create community for like-valued tweens (fulfilling and meaningful experiences to Love Life and Party for Good! ).According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "To attend The Sweetest Book Club Party, need to RSVP and show up on time or you'll miss all the fun (parties are for one social hour). Girls attend with a book they love that made a difference in their life; and they will exchange it with someone else at the party. Recruiting for Good also, sponsors and rewards a sweet treat for the day!"First party for The Sweetest Book Club is October 19th, 2025 at 2PM in Culver City; Recruiting for Good is sponsoring sweet treats from Amy's Bakeshop (made by Culver City Mom). Other sweet surprises in store for first party.Carlos Cymerman adds, " PARTY inspired by talented 14 Year-old Girl who has been working on Girls Design Tomorrow™ and the Sweetest Gigs 4 the last 4 years!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program for talented kids) and Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!"We teach 3rd grade girls fulfillment thru The Sweetest Gigs by the time they are in middle school; they are confident, self-aware, and striving for leadership positions!"In an effort to self-fund The Sweetest Gigs (and Girls Design Tomorrow™), Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3-Year-Treats; Beauty Foodie Club Memberships, Fine Dining, and Luxury Shopping www.The3YearTreats.com Made Just for You!Love to Kickass for a Cause with a BFF or plus 1? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn 3 $1,000 gift card to fund your training (hire a fitness coach or pay a gym membership for 1 year for 2 people). Upon completing a race or athletic feat on behalf of nonprofit; Recruiting for Good will donate $500 to nonprofit. www.LovetoKickass.com For a Sweet Cause, join The Club!Recruiting for Good is creating and hosting meaningful 1-hour social experiential and fulfilling celebrations at LA's Sweetest Restaurants and Shops to build community visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Good for You+Community TooLove to dine, party, and visit the spa with girlfriends? Join the club. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to fund your beauty foodie club.Earn a three-year treat made for you to share and gift. And earn access to invite only signature parties at The Sweetest Restaurants for three years. To sign up visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com Made Just for You!Sweet Tweens Party. Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and sponsoring the sweetest and most fulfilling parties in LA for talented kids from Pre-K to middle school (A Sweet Day in LA). That is how we identify the most talented kids; worthy of landing a spot on The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values). Girls who successfully complete gigs; are inspired to take on leadership roles in the community and school!" www.TheSweetestBookClub.com Made Just for Talented Tweens!

Sprinkle Bella is a sweet exceptionally talented girl who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for last 4 years. She inspired The Sweetest Book Club Party!

