Vitality Orange by Kris Lin Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Kris Lin's Innovative Gym Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious design competitions , has announced Kris Lin as a Gold winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the innovative gym design, "Vitality Orange." This highly respected award celebrates exceptional design achievements that advance industry standards and benefit society.Vitality Orange's award-winning design showcases the growing trend of merging fitness and leisure spaces to create dynamic, multifunctional environments. By seamlessly integrating exercise areas with social and work zones, this gym design caters to the evolving needs of young professionals seeking a balanced, healthy lifestyle. The innovative use of space and eco-friendly materials aligns with the Interior industry's focus on sustainability and user-centric design.Kris Lin's Vitality Orange gym stands out for its vibrant color scheme, rhythmic layout, and smart furniture systems. The bright orange hues and flowing curves infuse the space with energy and style, while movable partitions enable flexible transitions between fitness, leisure, and work areas. The design's attention to detail, from the eco-friendly bamboo charcoal wood panels to the ergonomic considerations, demonstrates a commitment to functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability.The Gold A' Design Award for Vitality Orange serves as a testament to Kris Lin's innovative approach to interior design and dedication to creating spaces that enhance user experiences. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the Kris Lin brand, fostering further exploration of multifunctional, sustainable gym designs that cater to modern lifestyles. The award also highlights the importance of pushing boundaries and challenging traditional notions of interior space design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Kris LinKris Lin, hailing from China, established the "KLID Design Office" in Shanghai in 2001 to focus on interior design for architecture. With over two decades of experience, Kris Lin has become a respected name in the industry, known for creating innovative, user-centric spaces that blend functionality and aesthetics.About Xi 'An Kingfar Group Co., LtdXi'An Kingfar Group Co., Ltd is a diversified enterprise focusing on urban construction, operation, and service. The Group leverages opportunities in economic development zones, implementing pioneering reforms in scientific and technological innovation, industrial development, and market economic system construction. By optimizing its industrial layout and promoting quality and efficiency, the Group contributes to the high-quality development of the regional economy.About Kris Lin International DesignKris Lin International Design, initially established in Taipei, offers a comprehensive range of services, including architecture design, interior design, decoration, construction, and landscape design. With a rich work experience and a commitment to professionalism, the company caters to a diverse clientele. Since its establishment in Shanghai over a decade ago, Kris Lin International Design has collaborated with numerous international enterprises and developers, continuously seeking to expand its team of elite professionals to strengthen its market position.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. These award-winning designs are celebrated for their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to advance the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs are honored. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, inspiring future generations of designers to create solutions that exceed expectations and contribute to a better world.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative products and projects that positively impact society. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

