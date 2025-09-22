MTE Launches Next-gen Active Harmonic Filter Built with Silicon Carbide Technology

The new SyntriX AHF from MTE is available for wall or rack mounting.

Silicon Carbide design delivers over 99% efficiency, ultra-fast response, and a footprint up to 30% smaller than legacy systems.

SyntriX AHF™ enables customers to operate with greater efficiency, reliability, and confidence in mission-critical environments.” — Ahsan Javed, President, MTE

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MTE, LLC a leading global supplier of power quality solutions, has announced the release of its newest product line - SyntriX AHF ™ - a next-generation active filter built with innovative Silicon Carbide (SiC) technology and control software. The system sets a new benchmark for efficiency, adaptability, and compact design in harmonic mitigation.Smaller, Smarter, More EfficientThe SyntriX AHF™ delivers over 99% system efficiency, reducing energy losses by up to 30% and extending system lifespan by as much as two times compared to conventional active harmonic filters. Its compact, modular form factor - with options for wall or rack mounting - is up to 30% smaller than legacy systems. It also scales easily from 50A to 450A+ without redesign, making it ideal for both retrofit and new installations.Advanced Performance CapabilitiesSyntriX AHF™ delivers advanced capabilities that ensure precise, reliable power quality management in demanding environments:• Lightning-Fast Response: Adapts to load changes in less than 50 microseconds.• Comprehensive Harmonic Mitigation: Mitigates harmonics up to the 50th order to ensure IEEE-519 compliance.• Flexible Integration: Compatible with 3-phase 3-wire systems up to 480V, with ±1 power factor correction.• Real-Time Monitoring & Diagnostics: Accessible via the integrated 4.5” HMI or optional 7” external HMI display.Ideal for Diverse Applications, Engineered for Data CentersSyntriX AHF™ delivers advanced harmonic mitigation for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, renewable energy, utilities, and transportation infrastructure. Its capabilities are especially critical in data centers, where power quality directly impacts performance and reliability.As global capacity continues to expand, these facilities require uncompromising reliability in power quality. The SyntriX AHF™ delivers proven harmonic mitigation tailored to these high-density, always-on facilities — helping operators maximize uptime, efficiency, and resilience.A Future-Proof Solution for Power QualityWith the rapid growth of nonlinear loads in industrial and commercial environments, power quality challenges are more complex than ever. SyntriX AHF™ addresses these challenges head-on, offering customers a reliable, scalable, and efficient solution that supports future system expansion without costly redesigns.According to Ahsan Javed – President, MTE, "SyntriX AHF™ enables customers to operate with greater efficiency, reliability, and confidence in mission-critical environments. By leveraging Silicon Carbide technology, we’re delivering a solution that meets today’s power quality needs while preparing them for tomorrow’s demands.”U.S. Market ReleaseThe SyntriX AHF™ is now available in the U.S. market through a partnership with Sinexcel, a global leader in electric technology solutions. With this addition, MTE now offers customers more choices in harmonic filter solutions, tailored to support a wide range of applications. Backed by our best-in-class customer service, technical expertise, and industry-leading lead times, MTE is the trusted choice for power quality solutions.For more information about SyntriX AHF™, visit https://mtecorp.com/syntrix_ahf/ or connect with an MTE authorized distribution partner near you to access our full range of solutions.About MTE, LLCMTE, LLC is a global supplier of power quality products designed to improve the reliability of power electronic systems. MTE designs, manufactures, and distributes passive harmonic filters, line/load reactors, link chokes, dV/dt and sinewave motor protection filters, TEALPower Conditioning and Distribution Units, and custom magnetic products for the most demanding industries. MTE Corporation is an operating company within the Diversified Industrial Segment of Steel Partners Holding L.P. For more information, please visit www.mtecorp.com About Steel PartnersSteel Partners Holdings L.P. is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in leading companies in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. For more information about Steel Partners, please visit www.steelpartners.com

