MTE Corp Awarded Breakout Supplier of the Year

MTE Corporation is the proud recipient of the 2023 Breakout Supplier of the Year award from Dakota Supply Group for achieving breakthrough growth year over year

MTE is honored by this accolade from DSG, a rising star in our distribution network. We appreciate their commitment to growing with us and their strong set of core values that align closely with MTEs”
— Ahsan Javed, President, MTE
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTE Corporation, a global leader in power quality solutions, is the proud recipient of the 2023 “Breakout Supplier of the Year” award from DSG (Dakota Supply Group). The Breakout Supplier award is presented to the partner who best dedicated sales, marketing, and technical resources to achieve breakthrough growth year over year. MTE was selected as a recipient of the award through a vote by DSG employee-owners and was presented to MTE at a private event at DSG headquarters in Minneapolis, MN. Each year, DSG names just 8 vendor awards annually, choosing from a pool of over 2000 vendors, representing less than 0.4% of suppliers who are recognized.

Joseph Solheid, Vice President of Sales, and Marketing at DSG shared that “this award celebrates MTE’s superior performance in sales and marketing by providing a high level of responsiveness, engagement and collaboration with the DSG team.”
Shawn Burgad, Segment MGR – Industrial Automation at DSG shared that “Over the past year, DSG has invested in vendor relations

